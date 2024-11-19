Angela Scanlon leaned into her snug’s cosy feel with her paint choice – it’s dubbed the ‘womb room’ for good reason

Earlier this month, Angela Scanlon took to Instagram to reveal the progress she’s made on decorating her snug – or as she calls it, the ‘womb room’. The fun but unusual name the radio and TV host dubbed this space might have something to do with its cosy feel. But it’s probably also down to Angela’s snug room’s very trendy paint colour.

Dark and earthy shades are set to be the biggest paint trends in 2025 – and with the red terracotta paint on all the walls and even the ceiling of this snug room idea, Angela is right on the money with her colour choice.

‘Angela’s nailed it with that red terracotta shade,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘It’s such a bold, earthy tone, and it works beautifully in a snug room – it’s warm, cocooning, and perfect for creating that cosy vibe.

'These colours are going to be everywhere. They’re so rooted in that natural, earthy palette everyone’s loving right now. Terracotta especially feels very grounding and calming, and it taps into this trend of wanting our homes to feel connected to nature. It’s not just trendy, it’s timeless, but with a contemporary twist that makes it feel fresh.’

Angela’s brave paint technique for her snug

But the Strictly Come Dancing star didn’t stop there with her on-trend choices. She also took the paint colour - which she revealed is the Farrow & Ball Book Room Red in the dead flat finish which we’ve also featured in our colour palette of 2025 - all across the room which is a popular paint technique and trend called colour drenching, really leaning into the cosy vibe of the snug, sorry 'womb room'.

‘I know sometimes people with small rooms go for bright colours to widen it, lift it and open it up,’ Angela said in her Instagram reel. ‘But I wanted to do the opposite. So we went with colour drenching. Which is basically putting the same colour on the walls, on the skirting boards, on the ceiling, pretty much everywhere.’

Alex at Flitch comments, ‘The way she’s embraced it across the room makes it feel cohesive and inviting. It’s a great example of how a strong colour can completely transform the mood of a space.’

A colour-drenched terracotta-painted children's room with an elephant-print wallpaper panel

Terracotta used in a kid's bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

How Angela decorated the rest of the room

‘It’s quite a lot, isn’t it, this room in terms of colour? However, I’m going all in,’ Angela said. But we’re so here for it.

Especially as she’s embracing other about-to-be-popular earthy shades within the space such as chocolate brown on her sofa – the perfect brown living room sofa idea. Mark our words, brown sofas are soon to be everywhere as the new neutral choice.

Alex at Flitch also suggests ‘if you’re going for a super snug feel, layering in some softer textures, like cream or neutral throws and cushions, which could balance out the intensity of the walls while keeping it cosy.’

A living room painted in a red terracotta shade with a brown leather sofa and a fireplace

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Another decision that we applaud Angela for making is not including the big light – but instead, she’s embraced the cosy feel with various lamps scattered around the space which is something of a current lighting trend.

‘We’re having no overhead lighting which I think is quite dreamy and moody. We’re just going to have little lamps,’ Angela said.

Get Angela’s ‘womb room’ look

Farrow & Ball Book Room Red No. 50 Paint
Farrow & Ball Book Room Red Dead Flat Paint 2.5L

If you're after an earthy red terracotta paint then the Book Room Red by Farrow & Ball is one of the best you could go for. Plus, we've never been disappointed by Farrow & Ball's paints. Everybody loves them for good reason.

Barker & Stonehouse Blume Curved Dark Brown Fabric 3 Seater Sofa
Barker & Stonehouse Blume Curved Dark Brown Fabric 3 Seater Sofa

Angela Scanlon hasn't revealed her snug's sofa yet, only the fabric swatch. The chocolate brown velvet is very similar to this rendition of Barker and Stonehouse's Blume sofa which is one of my personal favourites from the brand for its unique curved design and comfy feel.

John Lewis Brooklyn Tripod Floor Lamp, Walnut
John Lewis Brooklyn Tripod Floor Lamp in Walnut

Angela mentioned she's planning on having multiple lamps positioned within the room. But for now, we only got to see her tripod floor lamp. Only we would go for a walnut finish on the legs to match her flooring, much like this sleek number from John Lewis.

Samsung The Frame (2023) QLED Full HD Art Mode TV, 32 inch

Samsung 32 The Frame

Any TV room needs a television. Even when it's as chic as Angela's 'womb room'. But to prevent a TV from hindering the room's great style, the presenter's solution is to go for a TV design that displays an artwork when it's not in use, much like Samsung's The Frame.

Blinds Direct Studio G Elephants Spice
Blinds Direct Studio G Elephants Spice Curtain

The snug's curtains are set to be made from an elephant-print fabric in a coordinating terracotta and cream shades. And this design from Blinds Direct is a very close match to Angela's choice.

Osmo Polyx Oil Tint, 3073 Terra
Osmo Polyx Oil Tint, 3073 Terra, 750ml

If you, like Angela, are so lucky to have hardwood flooring in your home, then why not embrace them instead of covering them? Angela's sanded hers down and then stained them with a walnut oil varnish and it looks very sophisticated indeed.

In short, we’re obsessed with Angela Scanlon’s ‘womb room’ as you can probably tell – from the name to the colour to the cosy feel. But aren’t you?!

