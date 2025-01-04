How to make a coffee table look expensive – 7 ways to elevate your coffee table just like interior stylists do

While the sofa is the largest piece of furniture in most living rooms, the coffee table is the central one that everything else revolves around. It’s a highly functional piece of furniture that lends itself to everything from board game playing to holding refreshments. In short, most coffee tables attract a lot of attention – and so they should look the part. But if you want to level up your coffee table game, we’ve asked a few interior stylists for tips to make a coffee table look expensive.

Nailing your coffee table ideas is one of the best ways to elevate your living room, especially when paired with the best sofa. But it is so much more than choosing the coffee table, knowing what to put on a coffee table is also part of making it look more luxurious.

‘You can quite easily make a coffee table look expensive through thoughtful design choices, high-quality materials and finishes, and by adding carefully curated accessories,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. But let’s break that down a little more.

1. Go for curated styling

Since your coffee table has such a central position in your living room, think of it not only as the place to put your feet up or place your cup of tea, but also as something of a pedestal for a piece (or pieces) of art in a gallery.

‘Opt for a curated selection of items,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Think of your coffee table as an artistic vignette. Creating an expensive look for your coffee table is all about balance and layering. Start with a statement piece, like a large coffee table book or a sculptural bowl, as the anchor. Add a mix of textures, such as a marble coaster set or a small vase with seasonal blooms, to exude luxury without going over the top.’

Lucy at Arighi Bianchi continues, ‘To style a coffee table for an expensive look, focus on a minimalist and curated approach. A few high-quality statement pieces, such as a decorative tray, a stack of visually appealing coffee table books, a ceramic or glass sculpture, a candle in an elegant holder or a sleek vase with fresh flowers, are a brilliant way to promote a sophisticated vibe.

'Another thing that works well is to group items in odd numbers - think the rule of three here - and vary their heights to maintain visual interest. Leaving some space between your accessories will give the table a clean, elevated look.’

2. Avoid overcrowding

When picking your curated coffee table decor, just make sure it doesn’t end up overcrowding the surface. And similarly, don’t let any clutter accumulate on the coffee table as that would instantly cheapen its look.

‘Avoid overcrowding the coffee table with too many items, as this can create a cluttered and unintentional appearance,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS. ‘Avoid putting too many personal or random items like snacks, used mugs, or remote controls. Opt for timeless, high-quality decorations rather than low-quality or overly trendy pieces that might detract from the overall aesthetic.’

Lucy at Arighi Bianchi agrees, ‘To keep your coffee table looking elevated, avoid cluttering it with too many items – a crowded table looks messy and can diminish the visual impact. Limit the number of accessories and focus on a few thoughtfully curated pieces. Everyday items like remote controls and chargers should be hidden away in a stylish storage box.’

3. Stick to a cohesive colour palette

The design of the coffee table itself, as well as the decor and accessories displayed on top of it should also complement your overall living room colour scheme to create a considered and cohesive finish which looks elevated in itself.

‘Stick to a cohesive colour palette to exude sophistication. Avoid mismatched or excessively bright colours that could disrupt the harmony of the space. Avoid putting items or knick-knacks that clash with the room’s colour scheme or material palette,’ Victoria at ScS advises.

4. Pay attention to materials and textures

Texture is the most important design element in any room. And that goes for the living room more than anywhere else – and it applies to the coffee table, too, whether that’s to do with the items displayed on top of it or around it.

‘Incorporate a mix of textures, such as a ceramic or glass sculpture paired with a soft, luxurious candle and choose high-quality materials for your accessories, like marble, brass, or crystal,’ Victoria at ScS says.

At the same time, certain materials possess a more luxurious-looking finish – so it’s best to stick to those if you want your coffee table to look expensive.

‘High-end materials such as marble, tempered glass, solid wood, or polished metal immediately suggest sophistication and quality. A thoughtful mix of complementary materials - think gold or brass metallic elements paired with natural wood or marble - will instantly add depth and luxury,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi suggests.

5. Get the size right

Choosing an appropriately sized and proportionate coffee table to your living space is key. There are interior design rules around things like how much space to leave between a sofa and a coffee table or whether a coffee table should be lower than the sofa.

‘When it comes to size, choose one that is proportionate to the space and seating arrangement. A coffee table that is too small can look inexpensive, while one that is oversized can dominate the room in an unappealing way,’ Victoria at ScS says.

Lucy at Arighi Bianchi adds, ‘An appropriately proportioned coffee table creates a sense of balance which naturally lends itself to a more expensive appearance. Large, low-profile tables exude luxury as they make a bold, confident statement in spacious living areas, while tables that are too small for the space can look out of place, throwing the whole balance of the room off kilter.’

If you’re open to some DIY coffee table ideas, then updating a wooden coffee table with a new, sleek stain or paint is at the top of the list when it comes to making a coffee table look more elevated.

‘Start by focusing on the table itself – a well-maintained base is essentially the foundation for achieving a luxurious aesthetic. Give a plain or dated wooden table an instant update with a coat of glossy black or deep walnut stain,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

7. Upgrade the table top

‘Or try adding a glass or faux-marble top to elevate its appeal,’ Lucy suggests.

This tip works both if your current tabletop is damaged or just simply a bit too plain and uninspiring – the addition of a new top will make your coffee table look like a whole new design. Just make sure to keep taking care of it.

‘Always prioritise maintenance – dust, scratches, and drinks rings can make even the most expensive table look neglected. Regular cleaning and using coasters or placemats can go a long way in preserving its beauty,’ Lucy explains.

Finally, she concludes, ‘The key to an expensive-looking coffee table is a combination of high-quality materials, a style that complements the overall decor of the room, and a size that harmonises with the surrounding furniture and space.’