Design experts’ top small living room wallpaper ideas to inject pattern and create the illusion of space in a tiny lounge

If you’re looking to add some colour, pattern or character into your living room, wallpaper is a popular solution that will get the job done. But what if you have a small living room? Won’t the pattern just end up overwhelming the already tiny space? The good answer is it won’t, as long as you choose your wall covering carefully, that is, keeping our small living room wallpaper ideas and tips in mind.

A lot of thought should go into designing or decorating any space – but this is especially true when it comes to small living room ideas as certain styles will make the room look overwhelmed, even smaller than it already is or just generally wrong.

But living room wallpaper ideas in general should most importantly work for the space and help in creating a relaxing atmosphere in the lounge. ‘For a living room, you want to make sure to balance style and functionality to create an inviting and comfortable space that you can relax in. Opt for wallpapers that offer both aesthetic appeal and practicality,’ says Chelsea Clark, head of marketing at I Love Wallpaper.

(Image credit: Annika Reed Studio)

James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and creative director at Bobbi Beck, agrees and adds that it is also largely down to personal taste and preference. ‘Ultimately, tastes are personal and what one person likes, another hates! However, what’s important is that you have considered the wallpaper as part of the overall room and its function within the home.’

So take the below as some gentle guidance that you can adapt and personalise to work for in your home.

1. Opt for stripes

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

Stripes are the perfect trick for making a small living room look bigger. As horizontal stripes create the illusion of extra width and vertical stripes make the ceiling appear higher which in turn makes the overall room look larger.

‘A simple hack for making your living room seem bigger is the classic stripe design wallpaper,’ says Hannah Swift, marketing manager at family-run wallpaper retailer Beautiful Walls. ‘Vertical stripes will stretch your walls upwards making the room seem taller than it is, and similarly vertical stripes will make a room seem wider.’

2. Choose light colours

(Image credit: I Love Wallpaper)

Similarly to the ideal small living room colour schemes, lighter shades like neutrals and pastels are among the better choices when selecting your wallpaper for a small living space as these will help to make the room look bigger.

‘To make a living room look bigger, you want to choose wallpapers that create the illusion of space. Lighter colours such as pastels reflect more light, making the room feel airy and open,’ explains Chelsea.

‘Use light and neutral shades to make the room feel larger and more open,' agrees interior designer Annika Reed.

3. Go for a mural

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jake Curtis)

A grand design like a wall mural is also an expert-approved living room feature wall idea as it can assist in making your tiny living space appear bigger.

‘Another way to make a room appear visually larger and more open is with a wall mural, the large-scale designs drawing the eye outwards and expanding the visual field,’ agrees Hannah.

‘Murals or feature walls are also great options as they can create a sense of depth and distance,’ adds Chelsea.

4. Include texture

(Image credit: Future PLC/Simon Whitmore)

One of the potential benefits of adding wallpaper to a room is creating depth which is something one can particularly use more of in a small space like a tiny living room. And if you opt for a tactile design with texture, then you’re sure to achieve more depth.

‘Textured designs add depth and warmth,' says Chelsea. 'Texture can add dimension to the room without overwhelming the space.'

'If you prefer a relaxed atmosphere then something textured may be a suitable choice,' adds James. 'The key is to focus on the mood you’re trying to create and choose designs that will help with that.’

5. Pick a subtle pattern

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

While you can go big and bold in a small space with large-scale prints and wall murals, you can also do the exact opposite and go for a wallpaper with a subtle pattern that won’t disrupt the space too much.

‘To make a room feel more expansive, try lighter coloured wallpapers with a subtle, continuous pattern like soft, undulating waves or gentle geometric shapes to create a sense of flow and continuity across the walls,’ suggests Chelsea.

6. Incorporate reflective or metallic finishes

(Image credit: I Love Wallpaper)

Just like light colours can help with reflecting the light and therefore making your living space appear bigger, certain wallpaper finishes can do that too. And perhaps even better.

‘Wallpapers with metallic or reflective accents can bounce light around the room, enhancing the sense of space,’ notes Annika.

7. Create an ombre effect

(Image credit: Bobbi Beck)

Vertical stripes are not the only motif that can aid in drawing the eye upwards and therefore creating the illusion of a larger space. A gradient ombre effect can act in a similar way – and create a very serene environment while doing so.

‘For low ceilings, patterns which draw the eye up can be good. This includes ombre murals as it can make the space feel taller,’ James explains.

Our favourite wallpapers for small living rooms

The bottom line is that even if you have a small living room, there’s no need to shy away from wallpapers. You just need to be clever with your picks.