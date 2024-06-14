Stacey Solomon's brand new furniture range with ScS lets you get the Pickle Cottage look in your own home

It's no secret that we love a bit of Stacey Solomon here on Ideal Home. From her cosy home style to the fan-favourite Sort Your Life Out, she's been swiftly rising in the ranks as a style trend setter.

Up until now most of Stacey's interior collections have been accessory-centric, but now she's diving head first into furniture with an all-new and oh-so-stylish range of possibly the best sofas we've seen in a while, alongside ScS.

Inspired by the influencer's Pickle Cottage, the Stacey Solomon ScS collection is made up of items including both small and large sofas, snuggle chairs and clever storage footstools, all made with both good looks and durability in mind.

The Stacey Solomon ScS collection

(Image credit: ScS)

As one might expect from a mum of 5, Stacey's ScS collection is all about emphasising family-friendly life. So there are durable but soft fabric choices, nifty storage solutions and affordable price points.

'Creating stylish, liveable sofas with a down-to-earth price tag meant a lot to me,' explained Stacey. 'At Pickle Cottage, the sofas are the heart of our home – it’s where the whole family comes together, so I really hope the collection can help create those cosy and happy spaces for people.'

The range has been broken down into three sections: Lola, Bliss and Maple.

The Lola

(Image credit: ScS)

The hero product of the Lola range is the corner sofa, perfect for all the family to gather up on for movie night, but the swivel snuggle chair is another key piece we have our eyes on. Material-wise, you can select either a soft chenille or a chunky textured weave.

The Maple

(Image credit: ScS)

The Maple

To add a bit of cottagecore style, we'd advise turning to the Maple. Available in both chenille and a luxury velvet, there are 3 sizes of sofa, a gorgeous snuggler and a matching storage footstool that would look just as at home in a bedroom as it would the living room.

(Image credit: ScS)

For a more glam moment, enter Bliss. The modern design of the sofa and matching footstool add a hit of elegance to a space, without compromising on comfort.

As for what colour sofa to choose? Well each of these styles are available in a gorgeous array of palettes, mostly greens, pinks and timeless neutrals. 'I absolutely loved the fabric selection process, I wanted to make sure there was a great choice of super soft and cosy fabrics and colours to suit everyone’s style,' explains Stacey.

