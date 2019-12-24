Trending:

Fake a flower wall for just £9 with this 3D floral wallpaper from Wayfair

Facebook is going wild for the pretty design
Amy Cutmore

The internet is obsessed with flower walls at the moment. Packed with fresh blooms, these beautiful backdrops can be found at high-end hotels and even at fancy weddings  – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West famously had one at their Italian nuptials.

No doubt, if you spot one, it will be swarming with the social-media savvy trying to grab the perfect shot for their Instagram feed.

But it’s not exactly the easiest look to create on a budget… which possibly explains why shoppers are going wild for a 3D-effect floral wallpaper from Wayfair. It lets you fake the look of a real wall of blooms, but a roll will set you back just £9.

 3D floral wallpaper from Wayfair

Available in white and slightly-more-expensive pink colour way, the Dimensions floral wallpaper comes in a 10-metre roll. It’s worth noting that this is a ‘paste the paper’ design – as opposed to paste the wall.

Buy now: Dimensions Floral 10.05m x 53cm Wallpaper Roll, £9.02, Wayfair

The 3D effect is created by clever shading. The Wayfair site suggests ‘the immersive design can be used as a feature wall or multiple walls for a serene living space.

It’s got rave reviews in both colours. Giving it five stars, Hayley from Milton Keynes says:

‘I absolutely love this paper. The flowers look amazing and got lots of people discussing it on a Facebook DIY page. Absolute dream to hang and got 4 drops out of one roll. If you’re still unsure, trust me, you won’t be disappointed.’

Paula from Farnborough also writes a five-star review, saying: ‘Great wallpaper to hang . Looks amazing up. Would definitely recommend buying this wallpaper.’

And Celia from Romford comments: ‘Excellent paper, went up really well and looks fabulous. Very pleased with it.’

