Fake a flower wall for just £9 with this 3D floral wallpaper from Wayfair

The internet is obsessed with flower walls at the moment. Packed with fresh blooms, these beautiful backdrops can be found at high-end hotels and even at fancy weddings – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West famously had one at their Italian nuptials.

No doubt, if you spot one, it will be swarming with the social-media savvy trying to grab the perfect shot for their Instagram feed.

But it’s not exactly the easiest look to create on a budget… which possibly explains why shoppers are going wild for a 3D-effect floral wallpaper from Wayfair. It lets you fake the look of a real wall of blooms, but a roll will set you back just £9.

3D floral wallpaper from Wayfair

Available in white and slightly-more-expensive pink colour way, the Dimensions floral wallpaper comes in a 10-metre roll. It’s worth noting that this is a ‘paste the paper’ design – as opposed to paste the wall.

The 3D effect is created by clever shading. The Wayfair site suggests ‘the immersive design can be used as a feature wall or multiple walls for a serene living space.

It’s got rave reviews in both colours. Giving it five stars, Hayley from Milton Keynes says:

‘I absolutely love this paper. The flowers look amazing and got lots of people discussing it on a Facebook DIY page. Absolute dream to hang and got 4 drops out of one roll. If you’re still unsure, trust me, you won’t be disappointed.’

Paula from Farnborough also writes a five-star review, saying: ‘Great wallpaper to hang . Looks amazing up. Would definitely recommend buying this wallpaper.’

And Celia from Romford comments: ‘Excellent paper, went up really well and looks fabulous. Very pleased with it.’