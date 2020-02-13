Aldi’s new animal and Emoiji pancake pans guarantee smiles all round

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Create the ultimate Instagrammable spread this Pancake Day with a little help this year’s new improved Aldi pancake pan offering.

From animals to smiley faces there’s a pancake pan to ensure breakfast times are flipping fun and fabulous!

These sweet deals are available in stores from this Sunday 16th February. In plenty of time to get you set for a fun Shrove Tuesday.

The 2020 Aldi pancake pan range

Fun for all the family this smart pancake pan makes adorable animal pancakes. From a cute cat to a roarsome lion, even a loveable llama there’s a cute character to please every plate.

The fun animal pancake pan is brilliant way to make little ones eat breakfast without any persuasion. With multiple sections, you can create up to seven pancakes at a time.

In stores only: Animal Pancake Pan, £7.99, Aldi

Emoji style pancakes to make you smile

Aldi never fails to make us smile with its great value finds. And this emjoi-style pancake pan is no exception, it quite literally makes pancakes smiles. Those in turn are sure to cheer up any breakfast spread.

As the text speak of a whole generation the emoji is the most popular icon in recent years. These simple smiley faces adorning mini pancakes are sure to be a big hit, particularly with little ones.

In stores only: Smiley Face Pancake Pan, £7.99, Aldi

Waffle pancake pan

Is it a pancake? It it a waffle? Who cares, it’s a delicious sweet treat to smoother to your heart’s content – dripping in melted Nutella immediately springs to mind!

Aldi’s adorable mini waffle pan is a great alternative for making your servings a little quirkier than traditional pancakes.

All of the pans well are easy-clean with a non-stick coating.

In stores only: Mini Waffle Pancake Pan, £7.99, Aldi

All of the pancake pans have sadly already sold out online, so don’t miss them in stores – this Sunday.

Aldi’s crêpe maker for 2020



Make a batch of sweet or savoury crêpes in no time with Aldi’s incredible new Crêpe Maker. Complete with adjustable temperature controls, carry handles and wooden utensils, whipping up delicious treats for the whole family has never been easier.

Pre-order now: Ambiano Crêpe Maker, £14.99, Aldi

Do these fun pancake pans make you as happy as they make us?