This £7 space-saving Amazon drying mat will make messy kitchen worktops a thing of the past – I've never added something to my basket so fast

I really need to find an alternative to my current draining board setup. Truthfully, it's the only thing that's currently letting my kitchen decor down, since it has recently been redecorated — and if I do say so myself, it's looking fancy. That is, until you turn to my sink and the bundle of (clean) washing up piled next to it. It looks a bit like I've been playing Tetris but on a tea towel, using kids' water bottles and non-stick pans.

So, it should come as no surprise whatsoever that when I scrolled past this genius roll-away Ibergrif Roll Up Dish Drying Rack from Amazon on TikTok, I've never added something to my basket so fast.

Right now, my kitchen sink only has worktop drainer grooves in place. All I can say is whoever designed them needs to pay a visit to my kitchen at around 6 PM on any day of the week. They get so grubby, so fast, and water just sits in there. No draining is happening whatsoever. So, I end up layering a tea towel on top of my so-called draining board, and even this gets sodden and gross in minutes. And the cycle continues.

Not now, though, thanks to discovering the roll-up drying rack on Amazon. Made from stainless steel, it rolls up for easy storing under your sink, and costs less than £7. Yes, it's arriving at my doorstep tomorrow.

I have two sinks, so this is the perfect solution to drape over my smaller sink, freeing up the space next to my larger, main sink. And this way, I won't have to scrub the life out of those drainer grooves every week. Hurrah!

Not only for drying your dishes, but this stainless steel mat is also great for holding vegetables and fruits as they dry, after they've been washed in your sink. You can also use it for protecting your surfaces from hot out-of-the-oven trays and pans — its design is heat-resistant up to 200°C.

Right now, I feel my draining board is bringing down the overall vibe of my kitchen — it's mostly used to hold eyesore toddler kitchenware that I won't put in my dishwasher. So, these things can absolutely be moved onto an over-the-sink rack.

(Image credit: Future/Annie Collyer)

I plan on using mine over my second, smaller sink. This way, the items I wash in my sink (which truly isn't a lot!) will drain straight into my sink, making for less of a clean up afterwards. Then, once I've dried everything and put it all away, I can roll up this mat and put it under my sink. A game-changing kitchen storage hack.

Alternatives

If you're worried that your sink isn't large enough — or maybe you'd rather make use of the space beside your sink, instead? You need an alternative solution. Here are some other draining racks that are as stylish as they are functional.

Brabantia Sinkside Silicone Dish Drying Mat £19.99 at Amazon UK This soft non-skid drying mat sits on a worktop and is designed to protect fragile items from chipping. It also has a rim around the edge to avoid any water spilling out from it. KinHwa Microfibre Dish Drying Mat £11.89 at Amazon UK These microfibre dish mats are a brilliant fast drying alternative to a tea towel. They are great for standing glasses on to dry safely. RZCOMP Silicone Draining Mat £11.99 at Amazon UK This clever draining mat does away with the issue of pools of water all together with the spout that channel any excess water into a sink.

Now, I can wave goodbye to the tower of washing up that's usually sitting beside my sink. This mat contains the mess to keep it in the vicinity of the sink, taking up zero countertop space.

When I have guests coming over, my draining board area is the first thing I'll usually make sure is empty. I find that it instantly makes my kitchen look a mess — even if it actually isn't. Now, though, I can worry less as anything sitting on this draining rack won't stick out like a sore thumb.