Stacey Solomon has just put me onto the cleverest cake tins that will stop your sponge from sticking – every home baker needs one

Stacey Solomon has just put me onto easy-release cake tins (such as these £27.83 pans at Amazon) , and I can’t believe I didn’t know they existed before. Their clever design will make my future baking a breeze.

If you’re an avid baker, you may already know exactly what I’m talking about. In the same way, your kitchen probably already houses the best stand mixer , best baking trays , baking accessories and delicious dessert cookbooks. But for lesser mortals, like myself, these cake tins feel like a revelation.

If you’re fed up with your cakes sticking to the base of your tins (no matter how well you grease them), these easy-release tins feature a clever built-in swivel blade that allows you to loosen the cake from the tin without leaving any sponge behind.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) A photo posted by on

Taking to Instagram, Stacey posted an adorable reel showing how she made her husband Joe’s birthday cake. And while the design was certainly easy on the eye, I was far more interested in the tins she used.

While I don’t know the exact model of Stacey’s cake tins, they do look pretty similar to Aunt Shannon's Kitchen 8 Inch Round Cake Pans (£27.38 for a three-pack on Amazon) . But these aluminium cake tins are different to any I’ve used before.

Aunt Shannon's Kitchen Aunt Shannon's Kitchen 8 Inch Round Cake Pans, 3 Pack Check Amazon £27.38 at Amazon

The inclusion of the clever swivel blade means it’s never been easier to release your sponge. All you need to do is twist the lever around the perimeter of the tin, while the blade that sits on the base of the tin gently removes the sponge from the bottom. No longer do you need to try to gently carve the edge of the cake away from the edge of the tin with a knife. The pans are also dishwasher safe for even easier cleaning.

These types of pans are not a new cookware trend , with many reviewers of the tins commenting that they reminded them of cake tins their parents and grandparents used to own.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘These cake pans are wonderful. I wanted an easy-release pan (with swivel) because I had one previously and loved it. That old pan is over 40 years old now, and I wanted to get new ones to make a three-layer cake. The new Shannon cake pans are good quality and have a great swivel (easy release). I couldn't be happier. I hope they will last long enough to be inherited by my grandkids,’ said one review.

‘I recently purchased 3 9" pans to replace the ancient ones I still hung on to. I was thrilled to find them on Amazon and know that I will get my money's worth. Seems sturdier than the ones I have used for years.’

I can’t believe I had no idea these cake tins existed. As a casual baker, I can definitely see them being beneficial to my kitchen. Thanks for the heads up, Stacey!