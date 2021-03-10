We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Every now and then Aldi launches homeware items that you just know are going to be BIG – and now is one of those times. The supermarket chain has totally nailed it with this Aldi rattan furniture range that’s not only on-trend, but totally affordable, too.

If you’ve ever needed an excuse for a bedroom revamp, then this is it. Whether you buy one piece or the whole set, however, you’re going to want to be quick as we can see this range getting snapped up sharpish.

Now, the pieces are only available online, but the good news is that you don’t have to worry about finding space in your car along with the groceries!

Anyway, we can’t wait any longer – let’s take a look at the range…

New Aldi rattan furniture

Aldi rattan bed

Here it is folks – isn’t it lush? The bed is available as a double (priced £149.99) or a king (£179.99) and we love its simple styling that will help give your bedroom a natural, relaxed feel. Perfect for summer, wouldn’t you say?

The bedside table is super sweet too!

Buy now: Kirkton House king size bed, £179.99, Aldi

Buy now: Kirkton House bedside table, £44.99, Aldi

Aldi rattan chest of drawers

Everyone needs storage, right? This four-drawer chest of drawers is ideal for folded clothes and also gives you extra display space for pictures and vases.

Buy now: Kirkton House chest of drawers, £99.99, Aldi

Aldi rattan wardrobe

Oh hello wardrobe of dreams! We love the furniture’s wood frame and rattan panels – and with this wardrobe you get both a drawer and a spacious hanging area too.

Buy now: Kirkton House wardrobe, £129.99, Aldi

Aldi rattan dressing table

Enjoy putting on your summer make-up or doing your hair sat at this stylish dressing table. Two drawers are ideal for beauty products, while the matching stool takes the stress away from finding one that’s the right height and size.

Buy now: Kirkton House dressing table, £99.99, Aldi

As we said, there’s a good chance this will be sold out in a flash, in which case, sign up for Aldi’s product alerts on the website so you’ll be the first to know when it’s back in stock. The range is currently available to pre-order online for delivery from the 11th March.

Happy shopping!