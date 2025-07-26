Debenhams has slashed the price of this stunning modular garden furniture by over £1,000 – you’ll have to be quick, as it’s on sale now
It's an amazing deal
If you’re still in the market for garden furniture, then I have some good news for you, as Debenhams have slashed their stunning Berkfield Home Garden Lounge Set by a whopping 80%.
If you’re on the hunt for the best garden furniture, the retailer should really be on your radar, providing hundreds of different styles for every taste. Plus, with a huge summer sale on right now, there are so many bargains to be had.
Originally £2,111.25 and now £422.25, the Berkfield Home garden lounge set is an incredible deal. This is everything you need to know.
The best wooden garden furniture has been having a moment this summer, and I think this garden lounge set deserves a spot on the list. Crafted from acacia wood, a tropical hardwood, it is dense, sturdy and durable.
Acacia wood has long been a popular choice for garden furniture as it has a beautiful, warm-toned, multi-coloured quality that suits any garden furniture idea. Being hardwood, it’s naturally resistant to the elements and withstands moisture and humidity, which is always a bonus when it comes to British summers.
The Berkfield Home Lounge set reminds me of Habitat’s Evissa 5 Seater Wooden Garden Corner Sofa Set (£700), but with Debenham’s huge discount, it’s almost half the price of Habitat’s. I love the boxy, modular shapes of these sets, which create a sleek, Scandinavian vibe. Modular furniture is also fantastic for customising your garden furniture as you need it. Simply move the pieces around to create the perfect set.
The lounge set consists of a stylish, slatted coffee table, two corner sofa seats, a middle sofa seat and a footrest. You also get four seat cushions and five back cushions.
For its price, the Berkfield Home Lounge Set is great value for money. It doesn’t have any reviews currently, but Debenhams is known for being a reliable department store. But if you’re not quite convinced, I’ve found some highly-rated alternatives.
If you haven’t found your summer garden furniture set just yet, the Berfield Home Lounge Set is a great deal. It’s stylish, affordable, and its modular design is very on trend.
