Debenhams has slashed the price of this stunning modular garden furniture by over £1,000 – you’ll have to be quick, as it’s on sale now

If you’re still in the market for garden furniture, then I have some good news for you, as Debenhams have slashed their stunning Berkfield Home Garden Lounge Set by a whopping 80%.

If you’re on the hunt for the best garden furniture , the retailer should really be on your radar, providing hundreds of different styles for every taste. Plus, with a huge summer sale on right now, there are so many bargains to be had.

Originally £2,111.25 and now £422.25, the Berkfield Home garden lounge set is an incredible deal. This is everything you need to know.

Berkfield Home 5 Piece Garden Lounge Set With Cushions Solid Wood Acacia Was £2,111.25 and now £422.25

The best wooden garden furniture has been having a moment this summer, and I think this garden lounge set deserves a spot on the list. Crafted from acacia wood, a tropical hardwood, it is dense, sturdy and durable.

Acacia wood has long been a popular choice for garden furniture as it has a beautiful, warm-toned, multi-coloured quality that suits any garden furniture idea. Being hardwood, it’s naturally resistant to the elements and withstands moisture and humidity, which is always a bonus when it comes to British summers.

(Image credit: Debenhams)

The Berkfield Home Lounge set reminds me of Habitat’s Evissa 5 Seater Wooden Garden Corner Sofa Set (£700) , but with Debenham’s huge discount, it’s almost half the price of Habitat’s. I love the boxy, modular shapes of these sets, which create a sleek, Scandinavian vibe. Modular furniture is also fantastic for customising your garden furniture as you need it. Simply move the pieces around to create the perfect set.

The lounge set consists of a stylish, slatted coffee table, two corner sofa seats, a middle sofa seat and a footrest. You also get four seat cushions and five back cushions.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For its price, the Berkfield Home Lounge Set is great value for money. It doesn’t have any reviews currently, but Debenhams is known for being a reliable department store. But if you’re not quite convinced, I’ve found some highly-rated alternatives.

Habitat Habitat Samoa 4 Seater Eucalyptus Patio Set - Natural £575 at Argos This table set is super stylish, and the natural wood finish will suit any garden. Reviews praise its's incredible price and value. Swoon John Lewis + Swoon Franklin 2-Seater Garden Sofa, Fsc-Certified (acacia Wood) Was £599 now £479.20 This gorgeous sofa is perfect for small patios and gardens. Reviews say it's sturdy without being bulky, and the accacia wood has a stunning finish. Compact Natural Corner Sofa Lounger Set Was £499 now £349.30 Another great deal, this garden furniture set is as comfortable as it looks. Reviews say it's easy to build an really comfy to sit on.

If you haven’t found your summer garden furniture set just yet, the Berfield Home Lounge Set is a great deal. It’s stylish, affordable, and its modular design is very on trend.