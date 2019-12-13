There’s no busier time for kitchens than during the festive period. Often we’re lacking much-needed space to cook everything at the same time. As the party food fills every inch of oven space and the sprouts boil over on the hob, wouldn’t it be great to have an extra single induction hob handy?!

Thanks to Aldi you can pick up a handy additional hob for £29.99, an unbeatably good price.

Of course it’s not just for Christmas! A portable, single hob is the ideal temporary fix to see you through kitchen remodels too – if that’s on the cards for the new year, this kitchen buy is worth snapping up now.

Aldi’s single induction hob

The handy single induction hob has seven preset cooking programmes. Including stir fry, deep fry, stew, boil water and heat milk – all essential settings for festive food prep.

The contemporary design comes with a clear LED timer display, a generous 180 minute timer at that. Additionally auto shut-off, touch sensor buttons and an automatic detection of unsuitable pans! All of which make it super easy to use.

Available online and in stores, while stocks last.

Buy now: Ambiano Single Induction Hob, £29.99, Aldi

The 2000W hob offers a temperature range of 60-240°C, more than adequate for all your cooking needs. Suitable for induction pans up to 26cm, it’s ideal to accommodate the cast iron pans also currently in stores.

The sensor touch control cooker makes any culinary task a breeze. It’s portable and easy clean too, ensuring it’s an effortless addition to aid with all your kitchens needs.

Video Of The Week

Low cost doesn’t mean less features. This simple single hob offers overheat protection and automatic shut-off after 120 minutes. To ensure absolute safety the design features non-slip feet and a child lock setting, to prevent any accidents.

Don’t also feel the low price will mean low quality. This model comes with a three guarantee/warranty to assure customers satisfaction.

In addition to the hob, the discount supermarket also currently has a triple slow cooker.

All of the seasonal kitchen Specialbuys are in stores and online now, while stocks last.