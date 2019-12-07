Aldi’s ‘Host Christmas Dinner’ range has everything needed to do the job in style. From start to finish, from cooking to serving – this range has it covered.

And all at unimaginably reasonable prices, as you’d expect from Aldi.

First up there’s a cast iron cookware set for just £54.99, an absolute steal. Then for serving there’s a smart wooden carving board just £14.99, just what every festive table needs. And to set the scene there’s everything from sparkly table runners to glam glasses.

Aldi’s Host Christmas Dinner range is available to pre-order online from tomorrow 8th December, and in stores Thursday 12th December.

Aldi’s Christmas Specialbuys collection

If ever there’s a time to make a saving, by bagging a bargain in Aldi… it’s Christmas! As an expensive time of year, it’s a blessing to be able to save where we can. See what you can make a saving on next week as part of Aldi’s Christmas Specialbuys collection…

Aldi cast-iron cookware

We’re huge fans of Aldi’s cast iron range, with several team members owning the pans. The Christmas range has a set of cast-iron must-have cooking dishes.

The set includes a roasting dish, a casserole dish and a shallow casserole dish. The stylish cookware comes in colour option of Scandi-inspired grey and a festive red. The set is available exclusively online.

Aldi’s carving board

Make the Christmas turkey (or nut roast) centre stage on Aldi’s Meat Carving Board for just £14.99. The smart design features wooden spikes to keep food in place, with handy drip channels to make sure any meat juices are saved for gravy!

Serve up all the trimmings and the rest of the feast on Assorted Ceramic Platters, priced from £7.99.

Aldi’s sparkly tablecloth and tableware

Toast the special occasion with the help of these new Premium Glasses – at £4.99 for a pack of 2, they are cheaper than the fizz to go in them!

Add a festive flourish with Aldi’s new Sparkle Table Cloth (£8.99), available in a choice of Red, Emerald, Gold and Silver to suit any Christmas decorating scheme. The sparkle theme continues with a matching Table Runner and 4 pack of Napkins, both £4.99.

Pair with Aldi’s 12 Piece Dinner Set (£19.99) and 16 Piece Premium Cutlery (£12.99) to ensure all have what they need to dig in.

The new range is available tomorrow to pre-order, in stores from next Thursday 12th December, but only while stocks last!