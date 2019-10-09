If you are a fan of a one-pot wonder dinner, then get ready to make a dash to the shops to pick up this Aldi slow cooker.

The supermarket’s Ambiano slow cooker doubles as a chalkboard too. Perfect to jot down dinnertime instructions and notes.

The characterful new gadget is just £14.99, in available in stores and online now.

Slow cookers are ideal for busy adults, looking to throw a handful of ingredients into a pot and come home in the evening to a delicious stew or bolognese.

The Aldi slow cooker holds 3.5 litres, so is more than sufficient for whipping up a hearty family tea, with leftovers for the following day.

Aldi slow cooker

The slow cooker, made by Ambiano is coated in a matt black chalkboard, that you can scribble on with one of the three pieces of chalk that come with the Aldi slow cooker.

Jot down a note about when the slow cooker went on, or a message to your other half or kids about when the chilli should be ready. This is especially handy if you’re going to be home late or out for the evening.

We’ve trawled the internet and the closest version we could find to the Aldi slow cooker, was by Russell Hobs, selling for £18 at Dunelm, around £4 more expensive than Aldi.

Buy now: Ambiano Chalkboard Slow Cooker, £14.99, Aldi

If you are in the market for a slow cooker, but not bowled over by the chalkboard casing, Aldi is also selling a classic silver and black version for just £12.99.

Both cookers feature a dishwasher safe pot and lid, so no one can grumble about whose turn it is to do the washing up. They have an adjustable control switch allowing you to switch the cooker between warm, low and high.

Buy now: Ambiano Slow Cooker, £12.99, Aldi

Both offer a three-year guarantee. That should see you through plenty of Sunday stews, Wednesday bolognese and a couple of special occasion risottos.

Just imagine, arriving home to the gorgeous smell of homemade stew, with meat that falls apart in your mouth when you bite into it. We think it might be worth buying one of these for that smell alone, especially during the dark winter nights.

Both slow cookers are special buys, so you better be snappy if you want to add one to your kitchen arsenal.

Once they’re gone, they’re gone.