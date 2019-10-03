Halloween celebrations gets bigger and bigger with every year. Decorating for the occasion is taken almost as seriously as Christmas nowadays days. To get you into the spirit, this week’s Aldi Halloween Specialbuys are all dedicated to hosting one hellishly spooktacular party.

From epic inflatable arches to glow in the dark blankets, this week’s Specialbuys are not to be missed for dressing the house.

More in store this week: Cook like a pro with Aldi sous vide stick – part of new kitchen Specialbuys range

Aldi Halloween range for 2019

New for this year are the brilliant inflatable arches. Maximum impact for front doors, with very little effort required. The easy to inflate two metre high arches come complete with four LED lights to add even more wow factor, plus fixings, pegs and guy ropes. All you’ll need is a pump to do all the hard work for you.

Available in the pumpkin design above and an eery ghost version these arches are an online exclusive.

Buy now: Pumpkin Inflatable Arch, £39.99, Aldi

Halloween blanket

As we reported in the Pinterest Halloween trends 2019, Halloween blankets are big this year. Aldi is on hand with a fun glow in the dark version.

Buy now: Space Glow In The Dark throw, £8.99, Aldi

Dancing Skeletons

Give trick-or-treaters a real treat with these animated characters. Part scary, part entertaining these ghoulishly groovy guys are all-singing all-dancing – which kids will love. They perform for just under a minute, so it’s totally bearable for parents too.

Buy now: Halloween Dancing Skeletons, £29.99, Aldi

Pre-lit Pumpkins

Save yourself the effort of pumpkin carving with this handy colour changing design. Simply switch on the battery powered light inside to get the party started.

Buy now: Orange Light Up Pumpkin, £4.99, Aldi

Pumpkin pom-poms

An instant win! Hang these pretty pumpkin pom-poms to instantly jazz up any room. the tissue paper decorations are sold in a pack of five, meaning a little goes a long way. These have already sold out online, so look out in stores.

In store only now: Pumpkin Pom Poms, £1.99, Aldi

Tinsel wreath

Wreaths are not just for Christmas, as this fabulous pumpkin tinsel design demonstrates. Hanging this on your door is a great way not only to add decoration but it’s a good indicator for parents out trick or treating with the kids – to let them know you’re in the Halloween spirit (because not everyone likes the event after all).

Be sure to have a bowl of treats handy by the door. Pick those up cheap in Aldi too.

In store only now: Tinsel Wreath, £3.99, Aldi

Halloween lights

OOOooo these scary light garlands are just the thing to instantly add a ghoulish touch to your decor. Hang them at the window or drape them around a door to create the biggest impact.

For full on scare factor we’d opt for the skulls but to keep it more child friendly these cute ghosts might seem less sinister.

Buy now: Ghost Lights, £3.99, Aldi

Halloween door knocker

A scary door knocker is perfect to greet Halloween visitors in style. What a fun way to spring a little surprise to unsuspecting trick-or-treaters. Muahahahaha!

Buy now: Halloween Door Knocker, £4.99, Aldi

Caution tapes

What a great way to cordon off an area that you don’t want visitors to see or prevent little terrors escaping upstairs or in the kitchen if you’re hosting a Halloween party! Simple declare any out of bound areas a crime scene with these ingenious 3 metre length tapes.

In store only now: Halloween Caution Tape, 89p pack of 3, Aldi

Video Of The Week

Selected items are available online and all are in store now. So while you’re in the supermarket picking up your pumpkin, be sure to look out for these freakishly good treats.

This is just a small selection of the Halloween offering for this year – trust us when we say there’s even more in store.

Scared of missing out? Get yourself down to a store asap to bag these fiendishly good Specialbuys.