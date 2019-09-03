Step Inside Amanda Lamb’s stylish London home

TV presenter Amanda Lamb became a firm fixture on our screens in the early 2000s with popular shows including A Place in the Sun and Selling Houses.

More celebrity homes: Inside Liz Earle’s stunning country pile in the West Country

And although the 47-year-old now isn’t seen on the box as often, she has recently appeared on Phil Spencer’s Move IQ podcast and regularly posts details about her busy life on social media.

Below we’ve thrown open the doors of the London home she shares with her cameraman husband Sean and two daughters Willow and Lottie, to see if Amanda is still putting property perfection at the top of her priority list.

She makes muted look marvellous

Muted shades of grey give this bedroom an understated elegance, while still standing out against the paler paint shade adorned on the walls.

She’s used natural wood to great effect

We’re huge fans of this sleek fitted kitchen, with it’s matt handless cabinets and glossy white worktops. And despite the look being contemporary, the use of natural woods – think the floorboards and farmhouse-style dining table – isn’t jarring. The white wooden window shutters get the thumbs up from us too.

She’s honed her hallway look

The decorative radiator cover gets the first tick, while the classic parquet flooring gets the second.

The mum-of-two has also taken things up a notch by displaying several vases of fresh flowers to help bring the outside in.

She’s gone bathroom beautiful

We’re not quite sure what colour shade these bathroom walls are painted in, but we’re going to go with a moody charcoal blue. A freestanding clawfoot bathtub and chandelier add to the opulent feel of this space.

She keeps things cosy and classic

Video Of The Week

Few things get us more excited than a chic fireplace surround, especially when it looks to be original. The ornate detailing at either side and marble veining are simply stunning. We can just imagine throwing a few logs to stoke up this fireplace as the colder months draw in.

She’s savvy when it comes to storage solutions

From a wicker laundry basket to a wooden double wardrobe featuring an integrated chest of drawers, it’s all there, ensuring there’s a place for everything, and everything in its place.

What is your favourite part of Amanda’s home?