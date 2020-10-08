We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A good mattress is key to getting a good night’s sleeps, and we have a suspicion that it has probably been a while since you invested in a new one. Well, thanks to these Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, you have no excuse to put it off any longer.

If you are sceptical about buying a mattress on Amazon Prime Day, don’t be. Mattresses have come along way from the bulky items that had to be shipped to your home in the back of a large van. Online mattress companies have found a way to deliver dreamy mattresses to your door in a cardboard box, rolled up and vacuum packed. This doesn’t compromise on comfort, two of the online mattress brands we’ll be keeping an eye out for on Amazon Prime day are Ideal Home approved.

Best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals – quick links

Best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals – early bird offers

was £355, NOW £195.25, Amazon Simba Premium Seven-Zoned Foam Boxed Mattress:

This Ideal Home Approved mattress is ideal if you are looking for something affordable that is medium to firm. It has seven pressure zones that up the comfort factor by supporting your body and evenly distributing weight, and has hypoallergenic sleep surface. One of the ‘bed-in-a-box’ variety, the mattress will arrive vacuum packed with comprehensive instructions for use and care. A safety cutter is supplied to allow you to quickly and easily open the packaging without worrying about accidentally cutting the mattress. Once unleashed from its box, the mattress takes 3-5 hours to fully take shape, ready for a night’s sleep.

Buy now: Simba Premium Seven-Zoned Foam Boxed Mattress, was £355, NOW £195.25, Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals – our predictions

Emma Original Double Mattress

This Ideal Home approved mattress is definitely the mattress to keep your eyes out for on Amazon Prime Day. The Emma Original mattress is one of the most popular online mattress. Made in the UK, the mattress is made from a chemical foam that is supposedly more durable that the foam used in other bed-in-box mattresses. It features a three layer construction that includes an Airgocell® foam layer for ventilation to keep you cool. A 25mm memory foam layer giving general pressure relief for joints while the thicker foam base targets areas such as the shoulders and lower back to give optimum support.

The combination promises to provide a super comfortable sleep. Our Ideal Home testers found it sat on the fairly firm side of medium, and our side sleeper experienced a restful night without any tossing and turning. They noted that unlike some memory foam mattresses, there was little or no odour and it rose quickly to its 25cm depth once released from its packaging.

Buy now: Emma Original Double Mattress, £374.25, Amazon

Eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress

The Eve Sleep original mattress was one of the best mattress deals available on Amazon Prime Day last year. It is definitely one to keep your eyes out for next week. Not only is this mattress Ideal Home approved – awarded 4.5 stars – but according to our testers it was on of the simplest bed-in-box mattresses to negotiate upstairs. This mattress is best if you are looking for something medium to firm. Our testers noted that although the top layer was definitely softer than a usual bed it still felt supportive. They noticed a reduction in the early morning aches and pains that can occur with a firm mattress.

If you’re a fidgety sleeper then this is a great option. Whichever way our reviewers lay – side, back, or front – they found that there was no discomfort. It’s also great if you sleep next to that restless sleeper as movement didn’t ‘travel’ from one side of the bed to another.

Buy now: Eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress, £579.99, Amazon

