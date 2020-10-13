We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What if we said you could completely cross off vacuuming from your chores list? Don’t believe us? Well, we’ve found a housework-loving gem among the Amazon Prime Day discounts. This amazing Amazon Prime Day Neato robot vacuum deal is not to be missed if you could do with taking back a little time for you and your family.

Amazon Prime Day Neato Robotics deal

Neato Robotics D750 Pet Edition: was £524.99, now £379.99



Not only is this robot vacuum an absolute steal, but you’ll be stealing back time as you sit back and relax while the Neato Robotics D750 vacuum cleaner sweeps up dirt and hair. What’s more, it comes with exclusive pet accessories for carpets and hard floors.

View deal: Neato Robotics D750 Pet Edition, was £524.99, now £379.99

So how well does the Neato Robotics vacuum actually clean? This nifty little machine is small but mighty, with 120 minutes of run time per charge. The exclusive D-shape design also mimics corners of your home for precise cleaning in those tricky nooks.

But won’t it bash into anything left on the floor like plants or pet bowls? Nope – laser technology measures out rooms and floors within a millimetre precision. Simply log on to the app and create ‘no-go’ lines, which work as virtual boundaries so the bot knows exactly which areas to avoid.

If you have pets, this is the robot vacuum cleaner for you. This amazing deal comes complete with an exclusive pet accessories pack. The ultimate pet brush means hair from your furry pals won’t get tangled. No more spending hours picking knots from your vacuum’s teeth.

It’s like having your very own mini Terminator in your living room… but friendlier and a lot more helpful – imagine Arnie in an apron! In fact, when this smart little robot needs to recharge, it returns to its base, then picks up directly where it left off. It really will ‘be back!’ until the job is done.

Go on. Grab a cuppa and take advantage of this great Amazon Prime Day Neato Robotics deal here.

Hasta la vista, cleaning fans!