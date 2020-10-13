We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Has your old vac has lost its oomph? Is it too heavy to heave from room to room? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals for a newer model. This Amazon Prime Day Shark upright vacuum cleaner deal is an exclusive offer. the Shark anti hair-wrap vacuum is perfect for anyone looking for a versatile cleaner with clever features. And if pet hair is a problem in your home, you’ll never look back.

Shark is Mrs Hinch’s favourite vacuum cleaner brand, and this particular model is rated a very solid 4.8 out of five stars in Amazon’s customer reviews. But be warned – this deal is only available for two hours from now, 10am on Tuesday 13th October. You’ll need to be quick!

Amazon Prime Day Shark anti hair-wrap vacuum deal

Shark upright vacuum cleaner: was £379.99, now £184.99, Amazon



This top-rated vacuum cleaner comes with Shark’s signature DuoClean floor head with anti hair-wrap technology. This actually removes hair from the brush as you clean. Its anti allergen Complete Seal traps 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens inside the machine, not releasing them back into the air, so it’s great for folks with allergies, too. The cleaner is currently reduced by 29% in a two-hour flash sale at Amazon – unless it sells out sooner.

View deal: Shark upright vacuum cleaner, was £379.99, now £184.99

Uprights can be bulky and hard to handle, but this design will change your mind. The main body of the machine lifts away from the wand, so you can scoot it under the sofa and do the stairs really easily. Its Twin Tech floor head switches automatically from carpet to hard floors.

Plus, exclusive to this Amazon deal, you’ll get a free car detailing kit containing a selection of mini tools to get your vehicle valet-service spotless. Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch posted a pic of herself hugging her Shark after a successful vacuuming session, she loves it so much! Wish you loved your vacuum that much?

Take a look at the Shark upright vacuum cleaner deal here.

Talk about cleaning up!