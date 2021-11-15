We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Calling all Escape to the Chateau fans! Angel Strawbridge’s The Chateau collection at La Redoute is now available to shop – and, boy, it does not disappoint.

The designer has built a career around her signature vintage style that has helped her shoot to fame on Channel 4’s Escape to the Chateau. The Chateau collection features many of the prints Angel has designed and used to update her french home.

Angel Strawbridge The Chateau collection at La Redoute

We’ll be sure to spruce up our bedroom ideas with the gorgeous prints and sumptuous fabrics from the collection, which offers the perfect variety of soft furnishings, bedding, and even wallpaper.

Avid viewers will recognise the Potagerie print, one of the first designs Angel turned her hand to on the show. It was designed for the Potagerie suite that overlooks the walled kitchen garden – Dick’s passion.

Angel wanted to represent the garden in a beautiful print that marries botanical motifs and Art Deco geometry. We’ll leave you to spot the elegant carrot motif.

The Lily Garden Reversible Bedding set, on the other hand, is a subtle reference to the couple’s special affection for Monet’s gardens at Giverny. The gardens inspired the couple to plant their own water lilies at the chateau moat.

Lily Garden Reversible Bedding set | Was £35 Now £31.50, La Redoute

The Lily Garden print is available in this stunning bedding made from 100 per cent cotton. However, it can also be purchased in wallpaper and soft furnishings. View Deal According to Angel, ‘Our whole family loved the water lily pond and it seemed only right to take this inspiration straight to our own moat! That year, we planted 30 lilies rhizomes and could not believe it when, a couple of months later, they gave us week upon week of flowers.’

We really like the timeless combination of light green and pink in this print – there’s hardly a bedroom this will not suit.

If we had to pick just one cushion from the collection, it would have to be the Nouveau Wallpaper Museum Print Cushion. Fans of the show will be very familiar with the wallpaper museum at the Chateau, located in the honeymoon suite.

The print started out life as a variety of vintage wallpaper off-cuts that she discovered in the Chateau. Angel painstakingly fitted the snippets together to create a show-stopping wallpaper design, which she turned into a fabric.

Nouveau Wallpaper Museum Print Cushion| Was £30 Now £27, La Redoute

The Nouveau Wallpaper Museum print cushion is the latest iteration of the wallpaper museum print, featuring the wallpaper designs that Angel has designed for the Chateau herself. View Deal

The whole collection is currently available at La Redoute.