City dwellers and flat residents rejoice! The new Argos garden furniture range offers a fabulous space-saving, quite frankly ingenious fold away balcony bistro set! And it’s just £60.

During lockdown we’re all happy to seek any opportunity to be outside, safely. If you are limited on space this new range is designed with you in mind.

Whether enjoying a little al-fresco dining or setting up a home office outside, there’s a space-saving furniture set for the job.

Better still, Argos are offering a safe way to do Click & Collect and of course home delivery.

Argos space saving balcony bistro set

A fine example of the ingenious new designs is this slick balcony bistro set. The metal framed set hooks easily onto any railings, to create a welcoming outside nook for you and other household members to enjoy.

This clever design allows you to enjoy the dining set when required, but optimise the space on your balcony for other purposes at all other times.

Both the table and the chairs fold away with ease, to be stowed flush against the wall – without taking up hardly any space at all.

You can also use the chairs individually, without the table. So versatile and so affordable!

Now if this isn’t the smartest piece of outdoor garden furniture for balcony spaces, we don’t know what is! The sleek metal set makes the perfect addition to city dwellers to allow them to work, rest and play in the sunshine.

Making the most of any little slice of outdoor space right now is so important, especially as the weather starts to improve. This clever sets allow you to create your own private retreat in the safety of your own space.

Check your local store for full delivery and collection options.