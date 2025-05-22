This Argos Home rattan outdoor sofa has thousands of five-star reviews singing its praises
The happy customers say it's good value for money, comfortable and stylish
A corner outdoor sofa has become a patio essential for most gardens, and Argos Home’s 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set might just be one of the best value options on the high street.
There’s no question that the best garden furniture can be pricey, even sofa sets at affordable brands such as Habitat and George Home can cost upwards of £500. So I was very impressed to find that not only had the Argos Home outdoor sofa racked up over 1,500 five-star reviews, but all this praise was for a sofa set that cost just £320.
The compact sofa set is ideal for small gardens. It can sit four adults or two sprawled-out ones, opening up endless possibilities for summer hosting.
Who doesn’t love rattan garden furniture? Argos Home’s rattan effect sofa set has two sleek colourways to choose from - natural beige or grey. But it was the natural beige that caught my eye. The classic rattan is combined with soft cream upholstery to create an understated, charming look.
The set comes with six weatherproof cushions, and both natural and gey sets include a footstool that can double up as an extra seat or coffee table. The lid also lifts off to provide space to stow away cushions and blankets.
The garden sofa is currently looking very popular on the Argos website, so if you like the look of this stunning set, I wouldn’t recommend sitting on your decision. While we haven't sat on the sofa ourselves, the thousands of five-star reviews speak for themselves.
‘I bought my garden furniture about a month ago and love it! The lighter colour doesn't dominate the garden and complements the plants, I assembled it by myself with the help of 2 large plant pots and a coffee,’ said one.
‘Great value for money, good quality and looks lovely in my courtyard garden,’ said another.
Alternatives
If the look of the Argos Home sofa isn't quite to your taste here are three other good value options that are highly rated by shoppers are worth a look.
Will you be adding the Argos sofa set to your shopping basket? Or have you been swayed by these three alternatives?
