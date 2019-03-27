Asda has launched its own online version of a Tesco Clubcard – and you can spend points at George Home

Asda are famed for their on-trend George Home lines at on-budget prices, offering up everything from pretty patterned bedding to stylish sofas. And as if getting your interiors fix from this savvy supermarket brand wasn’t enough, George.com has also announced the launch of a new rewards scheme.

Yep, that’s right. As you’re stocking up on bijou bathroom accessories and gorgeous garden furniture, you’ll earn 1 point for every pound spent on George.com.

George Rewards is only available for purchases made online and anyone can join. Simply sign up by visiting George.com and you’ll get 100 points credited to your account once you join up.

You’ll also earn additional points if you:

Order in the morning Use click and collect Refer a friend (50 points, but they will need to register for the service for this to qualify). Currently, you can also earn points for writing a review (20 points) and sharing your birthday (20 points).

A full breakdown of the ways to earn and how many points you will receive is available on the George Rewards Hub. Points can be used to unlock offers – which vary from week to week – rather than being redeemed against purchases in the same way as other loyalty cards.

And the good news is, is that if you return a George product (although that’s not the case if the order is cancelled) you’ll get to keep your points. We say this sounds like the perfect excuse to shop until we drop, and below we’ve included a selection of George Home products for your perusing pleasure.

Bring some sunshine into your home with this vibrant home accessories range. We love the floral print ceramic vase and as well as housing your favourite florals it’s bound to cheer up even the dullest of rooms.

Buy now: Lemon Soul home accessories, from £6, George Home

Desert schemes for our home desks – what’s not to love? And a range of faux plants means you won’t even need to take time out of your hectic schedule for watering/pruning.

Buy now: Sunbaked home accessories, from £4, George Home

If you’re trying to emulate New York loft apartment chic, then look no further than the geometric living room range. The Black Edison Bulb Floor Lamp screams industrial interiors.

Buy now: Geometric Living Room range, from £7, George Home

Will you take advantage of George Rewards?