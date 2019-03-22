Quirky prints and duvet covers are a match made in interiors heaven. And leading supermarket Asda has come up with a corker of a collection featuring fruit and veg, but this time it’s on your bed rather than in your basket.

The range of reversible duvets gives you two looks for the price of one, starts from just £8 and is almost good enough to eat. It’s already proving a hit on the company’s official Instagram page clocking up over 2,500 likes and inspiring cries of ‘I need this’ and ‘brilliant’.

Asda fruit and veg bedding

Let’s take a walk down the virtual fruit and veg aisle and look at some of the highlights. Bon Appétit.

Asda Banana Print Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set

We’re going bananas for this print, and it’s sunny yellow colour is perfect for brightening up your bedroom space.

Buy now: Banana Print Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set, from £10, George Home

Asda Grey Avocardio Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set

Avocados are the gift that keeps and this bedding set is no exception. Covered in motivated avocados lifting weights and stretching it’s perfect for kickstarting your fitness regime, but not before you’ve had a little shut eye.

Buy now: Grey Avocardio Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set, from £8, George Home

Asda Broccoli Print Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set

Get a dose of your greens without ever having to go near a vegetable steamer with this unique duvet set.

Buy now: Broccoli Print Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set, from £10, George Home

Asda Watermelon Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set

This duvet set screams fresh and fruity, and the pink and white colour palette it subtle enough to blend seamlessly into any existing interiors scheme.

Buy now: Watermelon Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set, from £10, George Home

Asda Lemon Print Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set

Who doesn’t love waking up to a motivational slogan? And this one will definitely leave you feeling sweet rather than sour.

Buy now: Lemon Print Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set, from £10, George Home

Which is your favourite from the collection?