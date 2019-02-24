From its humble beginnings in Yorkshire back in 1949, Asda has risen to become one of the ‘big three’ supermarkets in the UK – and not just because of that famous ‘Asda Price’. There’s a lot more to it than that, as many a fan can attest.

Here are some of the reasons why we love shopping its shelves…

1. You can buy beautiful bargain bedding

The George Home has only been with us since 2014, but what did we do without it? It never fails to make the hottest interiors trends more affordable, and one of the highlights is its bedding.

Asda was one of the first to sense that plain white duvet covers were on the way out, and has been impressing us with fashion-forward prints ever since. This reversible cheese plant double duvet set is going to be huge this summer – and who can argue with the £12 price tag?

Buy now: Palm Print Easy Care Reversible Duvet Set – Double, £12, Asda

2. There are secret ‘Spark’ vouchers

These are also called ‘smiley’ vouchers due to the smiley face that appears on them. You might get one if you’re inconvenienced – say, your favourite product is out of stock, or you’re stuck in a long queue at the checkout.

3. It’s the home of gnomes

Asda has famously given the kitsch garden gnome a 21st Century makeover. The 1970s garden staple had all but disappeared when the supermarket introduced a family of gnomes back in 2015. Then there was the metre-high Her Majesty the Queen gnome, complete with pet corgi, to celebrate the monarch’s 90th birthday.

They’ve been followed up with a whole clan of gnomes, big and small, dressed as everything from Santa Claus to a unicorn and dinosaur.

4. You can pick up brilliant blooms for less

Is it just us or do they seem to last longer that other bouquets? We can’t wait for peony season!

5. Good Living magazine

It’s well worth tracking down the latest issue of this lifestyle mag for its yummy recipes and fashion tips. Past contributors include Joe Wicks, Gizzi Erskine and Nathan Outlaw.

6. It’s the place to go for niche trends

Crazy for cacti? Soppy over sloths? Asda can nail a micro trend like no other. It’s currently making a splash with this Mermaid tea set – off the scale indeed!

7. The Delivery Pass is a real money saver

Pay £5 a month and you can have groceries delivered anytime – and even every day if you spend at least £40 on one shop! Those that tend to choose those expensive weekend slots could claw back a small fortune.

And if you can handle having deliveries restricted to Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, you only have to pay £24 a year! That’s £2 a month. Crazy, no?

8. You can print your phone photos in store

Not all stores have this facility, but you should find one that’s local. It costs from just 5p a print and is a great way to both free up your camera and fill up some of those empty Asda photo frames.

9. You can get your eyes tested – and take home some smart Drew Barrymore specs

Just search online for your nearest branch with an in-store optician.

10. They sell designer-look garden furniture for next to nothing

This summer, look out for this epic Asda Tiki bar and grab it before it sells out!

Why pay more, indeed?