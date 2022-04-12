We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Statement mirrors are a core part of any interior design scheme. However, there is a new funky mirror style on the rise that is quickly becoming a home decor must-have -asymmetric mirrors.

You’ve probably seen the latest home decor trend popping up all over Instagram and on the high street at stores such as Dunelm. Etsy revealed in its latest trend report that it has seen 127 per cent increase in searches for asymmetrical mirrors in the last three months alone.

Asymmetric mirrors trend

Buy now: Adria wall mirror, £185, MADE.com

At Ideal Home as we’ve watched the asymmetric mirror trend emerge, we’ve called them all sorts of names – jelly bean mirrors, squiggly mirrors, pebble shape mirrors. However, what they all have in common is an organic structural shape, filled with elegant curves that are perfect for making a splash as part of hallway ideas or living room ideas above a fireplace.

Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s Trend Expert, reveals that it is the wavy style of mirror that has been most popular. ‘A particular trend we’ve seen rise in popularity is wavy mirrors where we’ve seen a 71% increase in searches in the last three complete months (compared to the same time last year),’ she says.

‘No matter the size, mirrors are a brilliant way to open up a space and add more light – irregular mirrors are even more brilliant at this as they pull in reflections from all over the room creating a unique effect.’

Adam Daghorn, Head of Design at MADE.com has also seen unusually shaped mirrors rising in popularity. ‘Mirrors have long been used to make rooms feel bigger and brighter by reflecting light and creating an illusion of additional space. At MADE we’ve noticed a growth in demand for asymmetric mirrors as consumers look to incorporate a touch of the unexpected into their homes.’

Buy now: Pebble Mirror, £60, Dunelm

‘Unlike traditional mirrors, the abstract shapes stand out as almost a form of art in their own right. Asymmetric mirrors are a great way of adding a unique charm to a blank wall as well as facilitating grid-worthy mirror selfies.’

Video Of The Week

He points out that these mirrors are practical multi-tasking home decor wonders adding light to a space, but offering a cool contemporary edge. ‘Adding asymmetric shapes into the everyday design helps to elevate living spaces by adding a contemporary edge with a fluid and organic feel,’ he says.

‘To create an on-trend space, style an asymmetric mirror with bohemian rattan furniture, fluid glass lamps and earth-toned clay vases.’