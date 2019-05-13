We all love getting something for nothing, and that’s exactly what could be on offer with this exciting deal.
Related: Garden trends 2019 – we reveal the key looks and must-haves for your garden
Until June 3rd new members or those with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback, can get £15 cashback at B&Q, with a minimum spend of £15.
We’ve taken a quick look around on B&Q’s website and have combined the 3m Blue Shade sail (£12), with two packs of Hyanciths (£1.50 each) to create the £15 total.
Buy now: 3 m Blue Shade sail, £12, B&Q
The water repellent shade sail is perfect if you don’t already have a garden awning and is ideal for enjoying some AL fresco time, without the heat of the sun cutting things short.
The potted hyacinths feature a variety of pretty spring shades, and are a great match if you have a smaller outdoor space.
Buy now: Hyacinth, £1.50, B&Q
Full terms and conditions for the offer are as follows:
- Members must spend £15+ in order to receive £15 cashback.
- The offer is only available for new members or those with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback.
- This offer can only be redeemed once per household on a first come first served basis. If a member applies for the offer from the same household as an already successful purchase, it will be declined.
- If the individual making the transaction is a new member, the individual must first register as a member of TopCashback, prior to redeeming the £15 cashback on a £15+ spend at B&Q deal.
- This offer is limited to 5,000 redemptions on a first come first serve basis.
- Cashback earned in this offer will not progress to payable status until approximately 14 working days after the promotion end date subject to a successfully tracked purchase.
- Cashback earned from this offer will only be available for pay-out via BACS payment.
- This is wholly funded by TopCashback not B&Q.
Will you be cashing in on this cashback offer?