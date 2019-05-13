We all love getting something for nothing, and that’s exactly what could be on offer with this exciting deal.

Until June 3rd new members or those with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback, can get £15 cashback at B&Q, with a minimum spend of £15.

We’ve taken a quick look around on B&Q’s website and have combined the 3m Blue Shade sail (£12), with two packs of Hyanciths (£1.50 each) to create the £15 total.

Buy now: 3 m Blue Shade sail, £12, B&Q

The water repellent shade sail is perfect if you don’t already have a garden awning and is ideal for enjoying some AL fresco time, without the heat of the sun cutting things short.

The potted hyacinths feature a variety of pretty spring shades, and are a great match if you have a smaller outdoor space.

Buy now: Hyacinth, £1.50, B&Q

Full terms and conditions for the offer are as follows:

Members must spend £15+ in order to receive £15 cashback.

The offer is only available for new members or those with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback.

This offer can only be redeemed once per household on a first come first served basis. If a member applies for the offer from the same household as an already successful purchase, it will be declined.

If the individual making the transaction is a new member, the individual must first register as a member of TopCashback, prior to redeeming the £15 cashback on a £15+ spend at B&Q deal.

This offer is limited to 5,000 redemptions on a first come first serve basis.

Cashback earned in this offer will not progress to payable status until approximately 14 working days after the promotion end date subject to a successfully tracked purchase.

Cashback earned from this offer will only be available for pay-out via BACS payment.

This is wholly funded by TopCashback not B&Q.

Will you be cashing in on this cashback offer?