They might not be sparkly, but these beaded lights still make a statement

With all the sunny weather we’re having, lighting is probably not at the forefront of your minds. But we might be able to swing opinion with our latest infatuation – beaded chandeliers. We just can’t get enough of them.

One big part of their appeal is that they look just as good when they’re off as they do when they’re on, making them the perfect summer lighting showpiece. Then there’s the fact they’re more boho chic, and less glam than their crystal counterparts, so far more suited to a relaxed home.

That said, they’ll work in pretty much any property – whether that’s a twist on the traditional in a Victorian terrace, or creating an on-trend ‘global traveller’ vibe in a modern flat. Here are some of our favourites…

1. Graham & Green

You can always rely on Graham & Green for those statement pieces that really sing. And this chandelier is no exception. We love the ornate decorative detail that’s gone in to the supporting frame. Stunning.

Buy now: Luna Antique Beaded Chandelier, £395, Graham & Green

2. Debenhams

Debenhams’ take on the trend is designed by Abigail Ahern, who is known for her unique and dramatic approach to interior style. This blue pendant would look fabulous against even darker walls, or you could play it safer and incorporate it into a whitewashed room with a coastal look.

Buy now: Abigail Ahern/EDITION Blue Beaded Pendant Ceiling Light, £120, Debenhams

3. Matalan

With its cream beads and brass frame, this definitely encapsulates the boho look. And given brass is THE metallic of the moment, you shouldn’t struggle to coordinate it with other pieces.

Buy now: Clara Wooden Beaded Chandelier, £150, Matalan

4. Sweetpea & Willow

Available in a choice of pastel colours, Sweetie reminds us a little of the candy necklaces we wore as kids. Choose from Pistachio, White and Blush.

It goes to show that beads can be a lot more chic when they’re not covering a car seat! Will you be working one of these fabulous fittings into your home this summer?