One savvy DIYer managed to save £124 on a designer look-a-like plant pot thanks to a genius Instagram plant pot hack.

When Hannah Goodwin saw a plant pot hack on Instagram, she knew she wanted to give it a go herself. Channelling the look of the classic Hourglass planter by Ferm Living, which costs £159 for a medium-size, Hannah gathered some materials and followed instructions that she’d seen online.

Doing it herself, Hannah has got the look for much less and the end result is pretty impressive. Sat on an elevated stand, the roomy plant pot features the same hourglass shape and sculpture-like appearance, all for a lesser cost.

Designer-look plant pot hack

To start with, Hannah bought two terracotta plant pots from Homebase for £9.95 each – you want ones with a good ‘moon-shaped’ silhouette to them. Using one as the bottom pot, Hannah covered the drainage hole inside with Frogtape.

Sticking the pots together

‘I turned the bottom pot over, and put a generous amount of adhesive on the “top”, then placed the other pot on top of that,’ Hannah says.

After leaving the pots for an hour to adhere, Hannah filled in the drainage hole of the top pot with bathroom silicone to make sure it was waterproof for when she watered her plants.

Painting the pots

The next job was to paint the two pots and Hannah chose to go with a matt jet black colour. ‘I used my favourite paint from a previous project – Blackjack from Frenchchic,’ she says. Buy now: Blackjack Chalk & Mineral Furniture Paint, £9.95 for 250ml, Frenchchic The final result