A thrifty couple has given their bland kitchen a stylish makeover, saving hundreds of pounds by doing it all themselves. Kayleigh and her husband redecorated both the kitchen and dining area by giving it a fresh lick of sage green paint.

Plus, they made their own dining table and shelving out of scaffold boards sourced for free. Kayleigh spent weeks looking at kitchen ideas on Pinterest, making mood boards and refining her design.

The result: a sociable, functional space that they’ve truly put their stamp on.

Before

Previously, the kitchen was decorated in a neutral palette, with a much smaller dining table. ‘I really liked the idea of lots of wood,’ says Kayleigh.

‘It’s a big area, and I knew buying solid wood shelving would be out of our budget.’ So the scaffold boards were a great alternative that enabled them keep costs down while bringing their kitchen shelving ideas to life.

‘I also wanted a really big table as we do a lot of entertaining with friends’ Kayleigh tells us. ‘But for the size I wanted, we were looking at over £1,500, so, again, we decided to make our own using the leftover scaffold boards!’

After

Fortunately, Kayleigh’s husband is a plater/welder, so he made the dining table legs and shelf brackets from some metal he found at work.

As for the kitchen walls, Kayleigh decided to paint it herself, despite the fact it’s a large space. Painting the green kitchen took two and a half days, but it was worth it to know they did it all themselves.

‘We are complete novices – this is our first bought home and we have no idea what we are doing,’ Kayleigh says. ‘But we’ve learned it’s all about trial and error.’

She stained the tabletop and instantly regretted it. But when she scrubbed it off, it was left looking shabby, and it actually turned out great.

The finished kitchen is a much more welcoming and convivial space, with the big dining table making it the perfect spot for hosting. We’re big fans of the succulents, framed artwork and decor pieces.

The natural wood surfaces and houseplants alongside the calming green tone of the walls, make for a liveable and relaxing space. Positioning the large shelf above the alcove also brings the eye up, making the space feel taller.