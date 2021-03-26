We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’ve had enough of your makeshift working from home set up at the kitchen table, we feel it too. Wickes has launched its first fitted home office range, and if you’re not so good at DIY, they’ll come and build it for you.

The home improvement retailer has shared impressive home office ‘before and after’ shots of a hallway, showing how clever use of space can be a total gamechanger.

Before

‘We’ve seen the demand for a working space within the home continuing to grow,’ says Paul Bangs, Category Director for Kitchen, Home Office & Flooring at Wickes. ‘It’s clear that working from home is not the same for every person,’ he comments. ‘We are so proud of this new launch as it offers customers a solution no matter what their needs or space requirements are.’ Browse Wickes home office furniture for more ideas.

A third of us are still working in a random room of our home because we don’t have a space dedicated to work. We’re working in our bedrooms, conservatories, living rooms, and upstairs landings. Basically, wherever the wifi is strong enough. It’s even given birth to the ‘cloffice’, which can be closed up at the end of the day.

After

According to Wickes, 43% of us say that the most important factor for a home office is an area that can be cut off from after work, so having a designated space available will help.

Many are finding it hard to switch from work mode to evening mode, because there’s no commute or, besides closing our laptops, any separation between the two. A fitted office space would remedy this, and Wickes has over forty variations to choose from to match the style of your home.

Working from home used to be something we did occasionally. But for many of us, what we saw as a temporary measure has morphed into a normal part of everyday life. Do you have any wasted space just waiting to be transformed into a home office?