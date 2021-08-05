We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all have those moments of imagining what it would be like to pack up, and take off on a trip

around the world. One 27-year-old blogger did just that, converting an old van into a stylish home on wheels.

Whether you are looking for a staycation solution or storage solutions for small spaces Hatti Webster’s Instagram is the place to go. The blogger and freelance marketer has over 55k followers on her Instagram page@campercreative, where she documents her life as a full-time traveller in a van she renovated on her own.

‘After university, I bought my first van, renovated it and travelled Europe for a summer back in

2016. That was when I got the bug!’ Hatti told Vehicle Contracts. ‘I knew after that, that one day I would convert another van and continue the adventures, however at the time I was broke and had no idea what job I wanted to do!’

Bohemian van makeover

While living and working in marketing in Bristol, Hatti had planned to buy a van in Canada, and

travel over there – but COVID hit, and she decided to begin a brand new renovation project in

September 2020 at her parent’s house.

‘I didn’t have the biggest budget for the conversion, so I had to settle for a van that was slightly

older and had higher mileage,’ she explained of her new home.

‘The main features of the van include a width-ways double bed, a permanent seating area with

slideout table, sink and kitchen unit with a fridge and three-ring hob. I also built a composting loo

that slides underneath the bed,’ Hatti said.

‘I tried to use lightweight materials when building the van in order to minimise weight, so the

majority of the units are built from plywood, the walls from pine cladding and the ceiling (my

favourite part) are made from red cedar.’

‘I opted for a mixture of recycled bottle wool and Celotex insulation, which was then covered by

a layer of bubble foil to act as a vapour barrier.’

As well as considering the practical details, Hatti carefully considered the interior design too. The van lives up to its bohemian roots featuring wood finishes, woven textures and plenty of fairy lights.

The kitchen is a thing of beauty to behold, filled with genius kitchen storage ideas such as a built-in spice rack and smart shelving.

In total, Hatti’s lockdown renovation project set her back £10,000, with the van costing just

£5,000 – and she’s thrilled with the final results. This April, Hatti set off to live life on the open road – and is currently in France, exploring the French Alps.

‘I am a keen skier, snowboarder and hiker, but am planning on heading south to Spain and

Portugal over the summer,’ she said.

‘There is so much to explore in Europe and I am in no rush, so I plan to travel slowly and spend

my winters in the mountains and my summers catching waves on the beaches,’ the keen DIY-er

added.