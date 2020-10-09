We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Is your hallway decor looking a bit drab? Take inspiration from this affordable transformation, worthy of Mrs Hinch’s house – in cool grey.

Thinking of making a first impression with grey: Grey hallway ideas – from moody dark greys to light pastel greys

The makeover, carried about by a DIY-savvy daughter to transform her parents’ hallway, is sure to impress guests. Working on a budget she sourced new flooring, paint and accessories all for just £250 using ebay, The Range and Argos. And the results are very impressive…

Before and after: Hallway makeover

Cherish Farmer, 21, from the Isle of Wight, told Latest Deals, ‘The idea to transform the hallway had been on my mind a while. I was just pondering on what sort of colour scheme to go for.’

‘After hours of scrolling through DIY pages on Facebook and Pinterest I finally decided to go for grey. I found it gave a fresh clean look as you would enter the house!’ Smart choice we say.

‘I thought that you can’t really go wrong with a neutral colour like grey’ Cherish explains. ‘I changed nothing about the design of the hallway, only the decoration’ she recalls.

Cherish bought the materials needed to revamp the tired-looking hallway, turning it into a Hinch-worthy space.

‘The £250 was spent on new flooring. Grey and white paint from B&Q; a radiator cover; an electric sander and some accessories to decorate.’ The accessories include a new light shade and decorative twig lights.

‘The process involved stripping the walls completely of anything, making it completely bare to start with – a blank canvas. I fixed up any holes in the walls before sanding, then painting’ she explains, like a pro DIY-er.

Painting was a labour of love, over a few days.’ It took three coats to complete. The ceiling also took a while, as it’s textured – I couldn’t go straight in with a roller’ having to persevere with a paintbrush.

‘The last thing to be completed was the floor. When I ripped up the old lino the floor underneath was very uneven – where some of the old tiles underneath had broken away’ she explains. ‘I didn’t lay the flooring myself, as I didn’t want to mess it up. So I only chose that and with fitting, it cost £130.’

‘The radiator cover was from ebay and only cost £30. The light was from Argos, £20’. The other decorative items came from The Range. ‘Everything I bought was a reasonable price’ she explains.

‘I upcycled the shelving unit by sanding it and painting it white’ she explains. For final finishing touches Cherish added some greenery through plants and used an on-trend mirror already in the living room.

Cherish loves her hallway makeover, finding it far more welcoming when entering the family home.

‘I feel so happy with it!’ she exclaims. ‘It feels very welcoming to walk in to.’

What a heart-warming thing to do for her parents, Cherish we salute you.