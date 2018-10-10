Use grey in your hall for a harmonious look that will make a great first impression

Looking for grey hallway ideas? Whether it’s pale or slightly darker, dove grey is a great all-rounder. You can dress it up with silvers and metallic shades for a luxe look or keep it simple with natural colours and earthy textures.

Want more hallway inspiration? READ: Maximise your small hallway with these simple decorating tricks

1. Paint it dark and keep it cool

Painting a hallway in a dark colour makes the rooms off it feel brighter and bigger. From deepest slate to dark concrete, these greys have blue in their DNA. Avoid going this dark in a north-facing room. They’re perfect for cooling down an over-bright, south-facing space. Go tonal with blue-based colours for a subtle highlight – think teal or lapis. Or, create a bold contrast with a splash of rich yellow, orange or pink to pop against the deep grey.

Get the look

Buy now: Dinner Jacket matt emulsion, £21.98 for 2.5L, Valspar at B&Q



2. Introduce copper accents

Take the intimidation out of grey by warming up this look with oh-so- fashionable copper accessories. The rose-gold undertones have a lovely way of adding a glow to the scheme, making it warm and inviting. The darker the shade of grey, the more moody and dramatic, so make use of this quality by playing with dark and light metallic tones in copper and brass, currently the hottest of metals around. If in doubt, opt for a light, subtle shade of grey.

3. Enliven a grey hallway with bright colour

Grey works as a fabulous canvas to able you to show off the most vibrant shades. Pink, blue and yellow work particularly well, especially if you want to create an unforgettable impression when your guests walk through the door. The hallway is the perfect place to experiment, so clash patterns and print for added effect.

4. Go for grey-on-grey

Think grey paint won’t work in a classic entrance hall? Think again! For a more traditional and cosy take on grey, go for brown greys, and mix with warm wood furniture and natural accessories. This traditional space truly embraces the grey-on-grey trend, and doesn’t it do it well.

If you loved these grey hallway ideas, check out our hallway landing page

5. Make an entrance

Give your hallway a smart, upscale feel with a deep grey tone – in fact, if you fancy being a little daring, a light-filled entrance space is the perfect place to experiment. Try shades of slate, concrete and navy-infused greys for a bold statement, then team with bright white to sharpen up the look.

6. Paint below the dado rail

Don’t want to go grey all-over? No sweat! Paint is probably the easiest and most cost-effective way to make a big impact in a room. Use a pale shade of grey below the dado rail for minimal fuss, but maximum impact.

7. Take it up the stairs

Grey is a great colour choice for a stair runner, as a neutral, it will pair well with just about any colour. If you’re after a timeless design that will age well, then a striped runner is the perfect choice for you.

Will you be giving grey a go in your hallway?