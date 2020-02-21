Trending:

The best Instagram accounts for all the cleaning tips you’ll ever need

Meet the Instagrammers brimming with hacks
Rebecca Knight Rebecca Knight

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • It’s coming up to spring cleaning time, but if you’re lacking cleaning motivation we’ve rounded up the best Instagram accounts for cleaning tips to help get you started.

    Related: Leave your home sparkling with Lynsey Queen of Cleans top Spring cleaning tips

    Since Mrs Hinch swept her away to success as a cleaning influencer, Instagram has been awash with accounts devoted to cleaning and decluttering. And it’s having a positive effect on our cleaning skills.

    Image credit: Polly Eltes

    In a recent survey by Dunelm 29 per cent of those surveyed said following cleaning influencers had helped them become better at cleaning and tidying. If you’re looking for tips for a spotless mirror or to keep your kitchen orderly, each of these accounts is bursting with inspiration.

    Best Instagram accounts for cleaning tips

    Mrs Hinch

    View this post on Instagram

    My Hinchers.. I’m not sure if you would have had a chance to watch my story yet.. but if not.. Surprise 🎉🙊🎉 Now I know a lot of you have noticed that I’ve been going into London quite a bit lately, and that’s because I’ve been working on something very special with Penguin which I’m SO excited about. I now have my own book! Me! Soph! Mrs Hinch!! What the! I can’t even believe it! I never dreamed that I’d have my own book one day Hinchers, and here it is! I’m so nervous and excited all at the same time because I’ve worked so hard on it, and I hope you’ll all love it as much as I do.. I get a lot of questions about me and my life and this book covers it all. From everything you need to know about all things Hinching to chapters dedicated to everything you could ever possibly want to know about Mrs Hinch.. I’ve put a lot of me into this book and I hope you enjoy it! I want to say the biggest thank you to all of you my Hinchers, because without you, this wouldn’t even have been possible! My book releases on the 4th April 2019 but is available for preorder now, and the link is in my bio. Please tag me in your preorders Hinchers! I would love to share the love on my stories! And of course there will be a book tour! I’m so excited to meet you all! All the best #hinchyourselfhappy ❤️

    A post shared by Sophie Hinchliffe (@mrshinchhome) on

    The original cleanfluencer shot to fame in 2019. Since then Sophie Hinch has amassed a loyal army of hinchers.

    She has shot cleaning products such as zoflora, the pink stuff and the infamous Minky to cult status. Mrs Hinchs Instagram stories hold a wealth of cleaning tips to get your home sparkling in no time.

    Lynsey Queen of Clean

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy Thursday everyone . Let’s ditch the cupboards over flowing with cleaning products and move into 2020 with just a few staple products that double up and do more than one cleaning task . There is far too much choice on the market these days and it’s so hard not to be tempted to buy everything but you honestly don’t need to have cupboards full . . Save yourself space and money. . What you see here is all you really need a few shop brought products along with some of my favourite household staples . Lemons White vinegar Bicarbonate of soda Baby oil Denture tablets . What your must have product in your cupboard??? . Happy cleaning xoxo . . . . #ecocleaning #cleaningproducts #storage #spacesaving #cleaning #clean #queenofclean #familylife #cutback #queenofcleanapproved #favourites #queenofcleaning #kitchen #household #housework #chores #tasks #mumslife #declutter #organise #ecofriendly #ecocleaning #motivator

    A post shared by Lynsey Queen Of Clean (@lynsey_queenofclean) on

    If you’re looking for all-natural cleaning hacks using store cupboard ingredients, look to Lynsey. Lemons and white vinegar are staples in the Queen of Clean’s cleaning arsenal.

    Keep an eye out on for her cleaning tip Tuesday posts which she posts each week.

    Ellen O’Keeffe

    ‘Cleaning crazy’ Mum, Ellen, is Ireland’s answer to Mrs Hinch. The relatable cleanfluencer is bursting with easy to follow cleaning tips. Her Instagram feed is a treasure trove of inexpensive cleaning tips from how to soften towels to cleaning mirrors.

    The Organised Mum

    View this post on Instagram

    “Stop trying to make money out of something that people have been doing for years” – a comment left on my Instagram (by a woman). . How about: “Stop shaming women for trying to make a living” . In our world of glass ceilings and unequal pay SURELY we can do better. SURELY we should be celebrating every woman who has navigated her way through the obstacles laid in front of her to become successful. . I've been talking about TOMM for 2.5 yrs. I started with no followers or expectations. I worked on my message, put content out there for free, travelled up and down the country to film the YouTube transformations and helped 1000s of people through private messages and emails. I charged no one. . . The printables have always been free, they have been downloaded too many times to count.When I was a single mum I was on the breadline and I know how every penny counts. I've always wanted TOMM to be accessible to everyone. . . Eventually I had to decide whether I could continue working full time on TOMM for free. Quite simply the answer was no. I have three boys to feed and a mortgage. . . I had to find a way to make TOMM pay or I had to shut the blog down. It was really that simple. . . I face the same problems as many working parents. I need to find a way to fit work around my children. When I was a single mum, I faced the same problem and I became a freelance writer. I could not afford childcare, so spent evenings writing about anything and everything in order to make ends meet. I once spent a week writing 300 articles about toe nail fungus.. . I've paid my dues. I've worked for little/no wage for well over 2 yrs and now I've got to a point where I can start to make some money through my book and app. And not only that, I'm able to employ other mums who need flexible work. . But other women judge me. . . Why? I'm not in an office 9-5! Should it matter?! . As woman we're told to empower each other but I think we can do better. We can't expect to be respected and compensated fairly in society if we can't do it for each other. . I saw a quote last week: Don't empower women, pay them. . Let's do that ❤️

    A post shared by Gemma Bray (@the_organised_mum) on

    Gemma Bray, a.k.a The Organised Mum, has created an entire regimen to keep your home looking spic and span. Based on her ethos that ‘there’s more to life than housework,’ her aim is to get the housework finished as fast possible.

    If that sounds like your speed be sure to check out her Instagram or her Life Laundry Podcast.

    Style Sisters

    Style Sisters are the glamorous duo overhauling the wardrobes of Amanda Holden, Millie Mackintosh and Gemma Collins.

    If you are looking for a cleaning account that won’t make you feel guilty about trying to store twenty pairs of shoes, this is it. They’ll even have a nifty idea for how to help you tidy them away.

    Related: Plumbers are warning against the cleaning hack that could be damaging your toilet

    But be warned they will make you check you use them all first!

    All the latest from Ideal Home