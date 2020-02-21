We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s coming up to spring cleaning time, but if you’re lacking cleaning motivation we’ve rounded up the best Instagram accounts for cleaning tips to help get you started.

Since Mrs Hinch swept her away to success as a cleaning influencer, Instagram has been awash with accounts devoted to cleaning and decluttering. And it’s having a positive effect on our cleaning skills.

In a recent survey by Dunelm 29 per cent of those surveyed said following cleaning influencers had helped them become better at cleaning and tidying. If you’re looking for tips for a spotless mirror or to keep your kitchen orderly, each of these accounts is bursting with inspiration.

Best Instagram accounts for cleaning tips

Mrs Hinch

The original cleanfluencer shot to fame in 2019. Since then Sophie Hinch has amassed a loyal army of hinchers.

She has shot cleaning products such as zoflora, the pink stuff and the infamous Minky to cult status. Mrs Hinchs Instagram stories hold a wealth of cleaning tips to get your home sparkling in no time.

Lynsey Queen of Clean

If you’re looking for all-natural cleaning hacks using store cupboard ingredients, look to Lynsey. Lemons and white vinegar are staples in the Queen of Clean’s cleaning arsenal.

Keep an eye out on for her cleaning tip Tuesday posts which she posts each week.

Ellen O’Keeffe

‘Cleaning crazy’ Mum, Ellen, is Ireland’s answer to Mrs Hinch. The relatable cleanfluencer is bursting with easy to follow cleaning tips. Her Instagram feed is a treasure trove of inexpensive cleaning tips from how to soften towels to cleaning mirrors.

The Organised Mum

Gemma Bray, a.k.a The Organised Mum, has created an entire regimen to keep your home looking spic and span. Based on her ethos that ‘there’s more to life than housework,’ her aim is to get the housework finished as fast possible.

If that sounds like your speed be sure to check out her Instagram or her Life Laundry Podcast.

Style Sisters

Video Of The Week

Style Sisters are the glamorous duo overhauling the wardrobes of Amanda Holden, Millie Mackintosh and Gemma Collins.

If you are looking for a cleaning account that won’t make you feel guilty about trying to store twenty pairs of shoes, this is it. They’ll even have a nifty idea for how to help you tidy them away.

But be warned they will make you check you use them all first!