We are a nation obsessed with houseplants – but this year in particular (with us spending more time inside than ever before) our love for greenery has blossomed. Not only have houseplants shown to have a positive impact on our mental health and wellbeing but they’re also great for our physical health, as many provide much-needed anti-pollutants, ensuring the air we breathe is fresh and full of oxygen. So it’s easy to see the appeal of them!
Not to mention they look lovely dotted around a living room, bedroom or even bathroom and are a great talking point when guests come over.
If, like me, you’re more devoted to your houseplants than ever before and are constantly looking for new ones to add to your collection, then this year’s Black Friday houseplant sale has some wonderful treats in store.
This year, I’ve spent hours in lockdown browsing for plants – big and small – and have been delighted by the sheer amount of choice that’s out there. I’m always looking for an excuse to add to my ever-growing green living room (which vaguely resembles Kew Gardens at this point) and the Black Friday shopping extravaganza is the perfect time to indulge.
From discounted succulents to beautiful plant pots, there are a number of goodies to feast on in the sales. Here are five of our favourites that should be on every plant parent’s radar…
Black Friday houseplant sale – key buys
Here are a few plants and pots with incredible discounts this year…
Salix Set of Two Planters: was £35, now £25, Made.com
It’s double the trouble with this Black Friday discount from Made.com. This set of two brass planters look great with the contrast of the black stand – for an industrial look. They come in at 23cm by 19cm so are great for smaller plants. With a £10 saving they are hard to refuse!
Boston Fern Potted Plant: was £43, now £38.40, Selfridges
Save 10 per cent (£4.70) on this adorable fern plant from Your London Florist at Selfridges, which comes with a lovely grey ceramic pot. This Boston Fern, which is 35cm by 40cm, is also air purifying.
Rowan Pot: was £36, now £28.80, Anthropologie
Anthropologie have a whole host of goodies in their Black Friday sale, including this Rown Pot. In a lovely neutral and green shade, this pot will beautifully complement your greenery and, due to its handcrafted nature, each one is totally individual. The large pot – which is 16cm high by 20cm wide – is great for small to medium plants.
Aloe and Haworthia Succulent Collection: was £38.94, now £32.99, Waitrose Garden
If you’re looking to dip your toe in the popular houseplant trend, then this Aloe and Haworthia succulent collection is a great place to start. This set of six includes three of each, which all come in classic white pots. They look great dotted around a desk or styled on a windowsill.
Butlers Arielle Stoneware Plant Pot: was £16.99, now £6.48, Wayfair
For a pop of colour, we love this green stoneware pot from Wayfair. For indoor use, this 12.5cm by 14cm pot has a beautiful scalloped design which is reminiscent of a mermaid’s tale. With a saving of more than £10, it’s a real bargain buy.
So what are you waiting for? It’s time to stock up on houseplants, pots and accessories and give your spaces the green makeover they deserve.
It’s also worth pointing out that there are plenty more options out there if you do a little digging. In fact, some retailers even have categories to help you along with your purchase, including ‘unkillable’ categories for those who struggle to keep their plants alive.