See how a splash of bold blue can totally transformation a tired looking en-suite bathroom. As is the case with Ideal Home follower Stacey Thurston-Woods who thoughtfully shared her incredible blue bathroom makeover with us.

Courtesy of our very own ‘Ideal Home Room Clinic‘ Facebook group, we found Stacey’s fabulous bathroom transformation.

Prepare yourself for the overwhelming urge to paint every room in your home blue…

Stacey’s bathroom makeover before

Stacey put together this photo collage to show just how much work was in store. From the outdated flooring to the awkward layout, every in this room has been totally transformed.

Stacey’s blue bathroom makeover after

Sharing really is caring, as this makeover proves. When Stacey shared her images with Ideal Home Room Clinic she was, unbeknown to herself, helping others who were looking for the perfect tiles and paint shades.

Stacey was only to happy to help with an enquiry from another member, asking where to buy the tiles. ‘They’re called Brighton Blue, we got them from an independent showroom but I think they’re available online’ Stacey replied.

Her help was met with gratitude, with the fellow member replying , ‘Thanks so much, I actually looked at the grey version and realised after googling that I’d completely disregarded the yellow and blue but your pictures have converted me… thank you, you may have solved my 3 month search for porch tiles! 😂’.

‘Stunning! What shade/make of blue paint is it?’ asked another. With Stacey quick to reply, ‘It’s Dulux sapphire salute. Beautiful colour, makes me want to use it everywhere!’.

Another comments, ‘Looks fantastic! Love the radiator! Did you paint it or you buy it that colour? 🙂’. To which Stacey replies, ‘thanks, it came in that colour. It’s by zehnder. I love it, one of my fave bits of the bathroom!’

‘In total for goods and labour it came to around £9,000,’ Stacey tells us. ‘We came up with the design but everything was supplied and fit by Beccles Tile and Bathroom Centre. We just added the finishing touches such as the mirror, shelves and accessories.’

A job very well done and worth every penny, it’s an investment to add value.

