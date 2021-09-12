Trending:

Feel like lord and lady of the manor at this quirky period gatehouse holiday let

It's simply splendid!
    • Next time you’re planning a getaway and want somewhere unique, you might want to consider a stay at this quirky gatehouse, which has been transformed into a romantic couple’s retreat.

    Set in the picturesque sleepy village of Bolton Percy, near York, this characterful property is packed with history and comes with all sorts of highly-coveted period features, from vaulted ceilings and exposed beams to impressive doorways and carved Tudor roses.

    Tucked behind timber gates in a peaceful wooded area, the gatehouse originally formed part of the medieval defences of the village and has remained completely intact since the 15th century.

    Let’s take a look at what’s inside and see if this holiday let could persuade you to take a few well-needed days off.

    Bolton Percy Gatehouse exterior

    Image credit: Gorgeous Cottages

    Here it is in all its glory – Bolton Percy Gatehouse, the coolest and quirky property we’ve seen for a while. First impressions really do count and if you’re a history lover or appreciate the charms of an old property, then this one is for you.

    Sat in a secluded position just opposite the local church, you can enjoy the peace and quiet of a country getaway without any distractions.

    Open-plan living area

    Image credit: Gorgeous Cottages

    Inside, you’ll find a large space that gives you lots of open-plan living ideas. At one end are the sofa and armchairs, while a stunning super-king-size four-poster bed stands proudly at the other end of the room.

    Check out that impressive vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams!

    Dining space

    Image credit: Gorgeous Cottages

    On the first floor is the dining area, with a large wooden table that’s crying out for a modern-day feast. Why not sit at the head of the table and raise a goblet of wine to toast your stay?

    Kitchen

    Image credit: Gorgeous Cottages

    Downstairs you’ll find the kitchen, which has a modern feel, although you’re still reminded of the age of the building from the wood beams and lattice windows, complemented by a rather regal ceiling light.

    While it’s not a huge room, it’s great for inspiration on how to plan a kitchen, as there’s storage galore, plus a breakfast bar.

    We couldn’t help but notice the splashback either, which looks as though it has a leaf print imprinted into it.

    Image credit: Gorgeous Cottages

    On the other side of the kitchen, you can see the staircase that leads to the large open-plan space we’ve just shown you. We love the majestic armchair that sits at the bottom – adding yet another luxurious touch.

    Decked area

    Image credit: Gorgeous Cottages

    Outside, a decked area to the side of the property makes a sweet spot for an al-fresco drink, with countryside and trees all around you.

    Prices start at £482 for a three-night stay and you can see more on how to book Bolton Percy Gatehouse at Gorgeous Cottages.

    Are you tempted?

