Next time you’re planning a getaway and want somewhere unique, you might want to consider a stay at this quirky gatehouse, which has been transformed into a romantic couple’s retreat.

Set in the picturesque sleepy village of Bolton Percy, near York, this characterful property is packed with history and comes with all sorts of highly-coveted period features, from vaulted ceilings and exposed beams to impressive doorways and carved Tudor roses.

Tucked behind timber gates in a peaceful wooded area, the gatehouse originally formed part of the medieval defences of the village and has remained completely intact since the 15th century.

Let’s take a look at what’s inside and see if this holiday let could persuade you to take a few well-needed days off.

Bolton Percy Gatehouse exterior

Here it is in all its glory – Bolton Percy Gatehouse, the coolest and quirky property we’ve seen for a while. First impressions really do count and if you’re a history lover or appreciate the charms of an old property, then this one is for you.

Sat in a secluded position just opposite the local church, you can enjoy the peace and quiet of a country getaway without any distractions.

Open-plan living area

Inside, you’ll find a large space that gives you lots of open-plan living ideas. At one end are the sofa and armchairs, while a stunning super-king-size four-poster bed stands proudly at the other end of the room.

Check out that impressive vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams!

Dining space

On the first floor is the dining area, with a large wooden table that’s crying out for a modern-day feast. Why not sit at the head of the table and raise a goblet of wine to toast your stay?

Kitchen

Downstairs you’ll find the kitchen, which has a modern feel, although you’re still reminded of the age of the building from the wood beams and lattice windows, complemented by a rather regal ceiling light.

While it’s not a huge room, it’s great for inspiration on how to plan a kitchen, as there’s storage galore, plus a breakfast bar.

We couldn’t help but notice the splashback either, which looks as though it has a leaf print imprinted into it.

On the other side of the kitchen, you can see the staircase that leads to the large open-plan space we’ve just shown you. We love the majestic armchair that sits at the bottom – adding yet another luxurious touch.

Decked area

Outside, a decked area to the side of the property makes a sweet spot for an al-fresco drink, with countryside and trees all around you.

Prices start at £482 for a three-night stay and you can see more on how to book Bolton Percy Gatehouse at Gorgeous Cottages.

Are you tempted?