The thought of living in a stone cottage set on the edge of beautiful woodland sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? Well, it doesn’t have to be. Snap up this idyllic property and you could soon be living that dream yourself.

Set on a cobbled street in Bolton, No.1 Waterfall Terrace is like something out of a fairytale, with its picture-perfect exterior and stunning location. Let’s step inside and take a look around.

Waterfall Terrace

Exterior

In the heart of Belmont, this four-bedroom cottage paints a striking picture with its lipstick-red front door and stone facade. There’s nothing twee about this property either – it’s classy, it’s stylish, and above all, it’s tasteful.

Dining room

We’ll start inside with the dining room so you can see what we mean. Just look at that mirror – talk about a stand-out piece! With original wooden flooring, built-in storage, and a cast-iron fireplace, this room has a number of attributes that make it a winner.

The large dining table is accompanied by upholstered chairs and a bench, ensuring you have a comfortable place to sit, whether it’s at family meals or dinner parties.

White wooden shutters filter out the sunlight when needed and are in keeping with the room’s pared-back decor, which lets the architectural features and ornate furniture take centre stage.

Living room

Every self-respecting cottage needs a wood-burner to snuggle in front of, right? We’re pleased to say you’ll be treated to a good-sized model in this living room, along with elegant Chesterfield-style sofas ready for you to curl up on.

Underfoot, carpet helps ramp that cosy feeling up, while soft pink accessories add a feminine vibe.

Kitchen

The U-shaped kitchen is designed to make life easier, with lots of storage and streamlined appliances. The Shaker-style mink-coloured cabinetry is easy on the eye and works perfectly against practical stone floor slabs.

What you can’t see from this picture is that there’s a little breakfast table out of shot, and a door that leads down to the cellar. Yes, that’s right, your very own cellar – ideal for wine storage, we’d say!

Master bedroom

This house boasts four bedrooms, but the master is our favourite, for its sheer simplicity. As if that button-back upholstered bed isn’t enough, the double-aspect room also looks out over the nearby valley – it’s a room with a view so to speak.

Children’s room

From a flowing bed canopy to bows and pompoms, a floral wall mural and feather-light shade, this room has it all. Soft shades of peach, pink and lavender combine to create the ultimate girly den – what little princess wouldn’t love to make this her own?

We also like the wall panelling, which is painted the same colour as the door frame and gives the room a bit of added grandeur.

Views

Now there may not be a garden, but with views like this and surrounding woodland right on your doorstep, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to going on long walks and getting some fresh air, whatever time of year.

Currently on the market at just £300,000 with Alexandra West at Rightmove, we’re already jealous of the person who snaps this charming cottage up.