We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We all know that if we want trend-led, inspirational clothing then boohoo is the place to shop. The online retailer is one of the fastest growing companies, dropping 100 new items online every single day. Now it has launched a boohoo homeware range!

It’s left us feeling pretty excited that we can now bung some bedding in our online baskets too. The new range is split into three trends: Natural, Girlie and Mono, all of which have very different, but equally strong looks.

While Natural incorporates Moroccan-inspired homeware, with textured fabrics such as raffia and seagrass, bubble candles and wicker baskets, the Girlie trend boasts blush tones teamed with metallic gold accents, jewellery stands and ceramic vases. Last up, Mono features stand-out black and white accessories (as you’d expect), with striking geometric plant pots and tassel-edged cushions.

Fancy taking a look at our favourite pieces in the range?

Boohoo homeware range

Blush bedding

Give your bedroom a soft, feminine edge with this blush bedding, which works well with a neutral scheme as shown here.

Buy now: Blush bedding, £35, boohoo.com

Bobble candle

Forget the torso candles, we predict these bobble candles are going to be all over our coffee tables and mantlepieces this season. You can get in on the action with this lovely onyx coloured version for £15. Almost too pretty to burn, almost.

Buy now: Bobble candle, £15, Boohoo.com

Dried flower bouquet

The brand has teamed up with The Dried Flower Collection to produce beautiful dried flower bouquets – something that’s particularly on-trend right now and is likely to go down a storm. You can choose from a range of dried flower bouquets but this orange one is our favourite.

Buy now: Dried Flower Collection orange bunch, £12, Boohoo.com

Jute Rug

We’ll race you to the check out for this beauty. This on-trend jute circular rug comes in at a modest £24, a fraction of other high street versions. It would be rude not to invest.

Buy now: Jute Rug, £24, Boohoo.com

Basket Planter

This sweet planter features a rope-like pot and tapered light-wood legs – pop it on the floor or on a sideboard, for a sweet natural-look botanical vibe.

Buy now: Basket Planter, £8, Boohoo.com

Frame

Treasure those memories, or show off a favourite card in this textured photo frame.

Buy now: Frame, £15, Boohoo.com

You can browse more of the range here, but get in quick because with prices this good, products are likely to be flying off those virtual shelves.