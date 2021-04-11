We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Yes, Kelly Hoppen has released a totally lovely homeware collection at QVC. And, this Kelly Hoppen QVC collection is filled with everything from space-savvy furniture to cosy bedding and accessories that are to die for. Not just that, but this collection – K by Kelly Hoppen – is all neutral in colour to make it on-trend, and it’s high in quality to last for years to come. Itching to know what’s on offer? We’ve been doing a little shopping ourselves at QVC, in Kelly Hoppen’s collection, and we’ve handpicked a few buys and popped them below for you to browse.

Click to shop the entire QVC Kelly Hoppen collection for yourself. Keep scrolling for our 8 top picks.

Kelly Hoppen’s QVC collection – our 8 favourite buys

1. K by Kelly Hoppen Rectangular Ottoman with Storage

This ottoman storage is stylish and comfortable, upholstered with a velvet finish. It features a hinged lid for storing everything from bags to shoes inside, while it sits on metal legs. Perfect for a hallway for your guests to sit on while taking their shoes on or off, or pop it at the end of your bed to hold your cushions or clothes. Only the plain ottoman is in stock right now, we hope the patterned one will come back in soon.

Buy now: K by Kelly Hoppen Rectangular Ottoman with Storage, £150, QVC

2. K by Kelly Hoppen Bamboo Circular Mirror

This bamboo mirror is great for making a statement above a fireplace, atop a console table or in the middle of a gallery wall in a hallway. It comes in taupe or black, and it has a diameter of 90cm so it’s pretty large. This mirror was featured on-air, and it’s safe to say that we love it as much as shoppers – it sold out in black so fast. You can also get matching baskets to style close by. And, it’s even on sale…

Buy now: K by Kelly Hoppen Bamboo Circular Mirror, was £54 now £45, QVC

3. K by Kelly Hoppen Soft Ribbed Throw

This cosy throw is faux fur on one side, and on the other side, it’s ribbed. Perfect for the end of your bed, to be draped over your sofa or even for garden use on a chilly evening. To say it’s elegant would be an understatement, and it’ll be sure to spruce up an otherwise plain corner of your home. It’s also dry clean only…

Buy now: K by Kelly Hoppen Soft Ribbed Throw, was £40 now £29.50, QVC

4. K by Kelly Hoppen Double Sided Cushion Cover

This zip-fastening cushion cover will be sure to add a touch of elegance to your bedroom. You could even style it on a sofa or armchair, while it has a luxury velvet feel. Great for neutral homes, and perfect for adding comfort without drawing too much attention away from your lovely furniture. We’ll take two, please!

Buy now: K by Kelly Hoppen Double Sided Cushion Cover, £54, QVC

5. K by Kelly Hoppen Set of 2 Baskets

These unique baskets match the mirror above, and they also come in taupe or black. They differ in size so they can be used to store various items – you could use one for blankets and the other for shoes. They have metal handles for sturdy carrying, while they are made from bamboo. Versatile, to say the least.

Buy now: K by Kelly Hoppen Set of 2 Baskets, £45, QVC

6. K by Kelly Hoppen Ottoman Storage with Lid

Whether to use in your living room as an extra seat or under your dressing table for sitting while doing your makeup, this storage ottoman is perfect for teeny homes. It features storage inside if you lift up the lid, for everything from your hair tools to your hair accessories, bags or even blankets. It’s soft, comfortable and practical. What more could you want? It’s also upholstered in velvet to add a touch of elegance to whichever room you place it inside.

Buy now: K by Kelly Hoppen Ottoman Storage with Lid, £60, QVC

7. K by Kelly Hoppen Storage Chest

Looking for some stylish storage? This is it! This trunk can be closed to completely hide your things (or to keep inquisitive hands away). It’s great for storing the kids’ toys in your living room or hiding important documents in your home office. It even has handles for easy moving and wherever you place it, due to its neutral colouring, it will blend in seamlessly. Great for bedrooms, too, and you could place a thin long mirror on top, a vase filled with artificial flowers or some of your favourite home fragrance buys. It comes in your choice of patterned or plain…

Buy now: K by Kelly Hoppen Storage Chest, £90, QVC

8. K by Kelly Hoppen Set of 3 Terazzo Nest Tables

Need some new side tables to hold your reading material (cough Ideal Home magazines) or to play home to a lamp or place your drinks and snacks atop? This set of three are all the same though they differ in size. Style them all together in one room, or apart and dotted around your home. With a terrazzo top and gold metal legs, they’re not just stylish, sleek and sophisticated but also sturdy and durable. Space-savvy, too, since they nest together if need be.

Buy now: K by Kelly Hoppen Set of 3 Terazzo Nest Tables, was £280 now £249, QVC

What will you be buying from K By Kelly Hoppen at QVC?