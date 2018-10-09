Breast Cancer Awareness month: Shop and support worthy cause

The month of October is dedicated to supporting this hugely important campaign

This week, we’re shopping for a very worthy cause that’s close to our hearts, Breast Cancer Awareness. Not only are all these products awesome because they’re pink – they are even more fabulous as the companies behind them will be donating a percentage of the sale to breast cancer charities.

We’ve got an iconic Dualit toaster that’s been given a beautiful blush makeover, sassy scented candles and an uplifting rose scent from Jo Malone.

If you only buy one thing this week we recommend it be one of these worthwhile buys…

Breast cancer Awareness charitable buys

1. Cheeky Flamingo candles

Bright pink and adorned with boob illustrations, these candles are making the right statement this month! As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Flamingo Candles are donating 20 per cent of sales from their Boob candles to the Pink Ribbon Foundation.

These quirky candles smell as amazing as they look!

Buy now: Pink Ribbon Bright Pink Boobs Candle, £12, Flamingo Candles

2. Iconic Dualit toaster in Pink Petal

The industrial-style Dualit toaster has become the staple of many a country kitchen. The instantly recognisable appliance has been given a new look by dressing up in a delicious shade of ‘Pink Petal’. With every sale of this custom-made toaster, Breast Cancer Haven will receive a £20 donation. This dedicated pink design is available exclusively all year round.

‘We all know someone who has affected by breast cancer.’ says Alex Gort-Barten, director of Dualit UK. ‘ The Dualit team have been inspired by the incredible support and care Breast Cancer Haven offers its visitors and we want to continue to help raise awareness of the charity, while fundraising at the same time.’

Buy now: Classic Four-slice Toaster in Pink Petal for Breast Cancer Haven, £195, Dualit

3. Iconic Kitchenaid stand mixer

Throw some fuchsia into the mix. Baking fans rejoice, there’s finally the perfect excuse to bag yourself the icon of the baking world. Just for the month of October, buy a Stand Mixer in Raspberry, and Kitchenaid will donate £50 to charity.

Treating yourself to a new state-of-the-art baking gadget will help take some of the pressure off come your next charity bake sale, too. Win win!

Buy now: Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, £619, Kitchenaid

4. Power to the cause

Make the arduous task of charging a little brighter. Recharge the batteries of phones, tablets and Bluetooth speakers with this cool gadget. Juice is support breast cancer awareness charity, CoppaFeel!

Working with the charity’s founder, Kris Hallenga, the brand has taken its popular Apple certified Lightning and Micro USB mains chargers and given them a limited edition hot pink makeover. One hundred percent of the profits from each sale goes directly to CoppaFeel! – to help continue its incredible work.

Buy now: CoppaFeel! Micro USB Mains Charger , £14.99, Juice

5. Make a difference with fragrance

Always one to support this great cause is Jo Malone. The scent experts are again making a generous £20 donation from the sale of every Red Roses Cologne, throughout October.

A beautiful blend of the world’s most exquisite roses, along with crushed violet leaves and a dash of citrus gives this cologne a scent reminiscent of a bouquet of fresh cut flowers. Never under estimate the power of fragrance, it can instantly lift the spirits and evoke fond memories – a wonderful gift to make someone smile.

Buy now: Red Roses Cologne, £94, Jo Malone

There’s never been a better time to get behind this hugely important campaign.