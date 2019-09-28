Celebrities have once again taken to the dance floor as they compete for the glitter ball in the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing. Among the glittering costumes and starr-y cast is Saffron Barker, the 19-year-old social media sensation.

The teenager shot to fame thanks to her YouTube channel that rakes in an average of 15 million views a month. Saffron Barker follows in the footsteps of Joe Suggs, the first Youtube star to make up the Strictly line-up last year.

In addition to her enviable jet-set lifestyle and learning to foxtrot across the Strictly dance floor with AJ, she also owns a gorgeous home in Brighton – we can hardly contain our jealousy.

The youtube regularly show’s of her pristine home with an interior that would leave any lifestyle blogger jealous on Instagram.

Why don’t we take a snoop around?

Saffron Barker home

Hallway

Saffron Barker took a few snaps from behind the scenes at her OK! magazine photo shoot, showing off her taste for pristine and minimal interiors. Featuring white walls throughout her home, she balances the plain walls with a luscious grey carpet, perfect for disguising any accidental spills or shoe marks.

Kitchen

Most 19 year olds are lucky to have a kitchen that will fit at least two people in, but Saffron Barker isn’t your average 19 year old. This dreamy grey kitchen, is about as far away as you can get from a grubby student kitchen.

We love how she has stopped this glossy kitchen from looking dull and flat by filling it with difference shades of grey, from the dark wall paint, to the slate grey kitchen island. It even includes a handy USB plug, perfect for a girl who is never without her camera phone.

Living Room

Saffron Barker shows of the heart of her home, the living room, as she celebrates hitting 1 million followers. This room isn’t cosy in the traditional sense with it’s white walls and stylish statement lantern, but we can imagine this space being the perfect space to kick back on a Saturday evening with Strictly on your laptop, the candles flickering in the background and toes buried into this furry mink rug.

Bedroom

Saffron Barker must be relieved to have such a gorgeous bedroom to come back to after a week of dance training. We love the natural wooden headboard draped with a garland of fairy lights.

The ladder shelves are a lovely touch, swell as a handy, not to mention pretty, way for Saffron to store her enviable handbag collection.

However, our favourite part of this room is the print above the bed – that’s exactly how we feel when we wake up in the morning.

Bathroom

Saffron’s bathroom like the rest of her house is kept nice and tidy. She keeps here hair tools and products organised in grey wicker baskets on the counter in the bathroom.

The room has been kept traditional with small grey tiles, mirrored medicine cabinet and an elegant white square sink. However, the winning element of this room is the soft light, perfect for taking selfies.

What is your favourite room in Saffron Barker’s house?