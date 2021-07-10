We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Corrie-star, Catherine Tyldesley, newly transformed kitchen is stylish, sophisticated and full of flair – much like the star herself!

The TV actress teamed up with kitchen experts Magnet to turn her kitchen into a glamorous space at the heart of the home. However, as a busy mum Catherine had some clear kitchen ideas about how her dream space should look.

‘We wanted the room to be stylish and warm, whilst also hard-wearing,’ she told Ideal Home. ‘With a young son this is so important to our family life as we spend so much time in this room. The key for us was making our lives easier in the kitchen – having everything we need to hand, being practical and also looking great. Magnet’s fantastic design gave us that and then some!’

Catherine Tyldesley’s kitchen

While it is hard to draw your eyes away from the art-deco style light fitting, the real hero in this kitchen is the cabinetry. The deep, dark midnight blue colour has given us lots of navy kitchen ideas. ‘Our style is classic modern, which is why we went for the Magnet Luna kitchen in Midnight,’ says Catherine. ‘We love timeless, classic styles with a modern twist, so the flat frontal door is modern, but the midnight blue colour also feels like one that won’t date as we love it so much.’

‘Blue has been such a calming, serene influence in the heart of our home and is one of our favourite colours,’ Catherine continues, ‘so we know we’re going to enjoy it for a long time to come even though it’s currently a big trend. We find ourselves pretty much living in the kitchen these days! We’re so in love with it.’

Material world

The cabinetry isn’t the only surface that we picked up on… the quartz worktops and mirrored splashback also make quite a statement – take that for unique Kitchen splashback ideas.

‘The quartz worktops are a real stand-out feature for me,’ says Catherine. ‘They’re hard wearing, kid-proof (and Cath proof!), yet so beautiful. They’re such a lovely contrast to the midnight units that they work perfectly.’

Smart and sleek

Busy family life means that Catherine’s kitchen needs to be practical, with plenty of kitchen storage ideas and appliances that can be relied upon to do the job well. ‘We love to bake with Alfie and Tom and I try out new recipes all the time,’ she says.

‘The storage solutions Magnet suggested within our design make this much easier than before. We feel so organised!’

Favourite features

Every star needs a place to store some bubbly and the wine fridge provides the ideal spot, although that’s not Catherine’s favourite appliance. ‘My favourite thing in the kitchen has to be the coffee machine,’ she says. ‘I’m big on coffee!’

Island life

Smart grey bar stools at the large island unit complete the look. ‘I cook from scratch every day, so a prep island was essential for me as a home cook,’ says Catherine.

‘It’s the perfect way to ensure you can cook and be sociable at the same time. It’s also a great place for Alfie and I to bake as it doesn’t feel like we’re limited on space – we’re very lucky to be able to include one.’

It’s safe to say we are smitten with this navy blue kitchen.