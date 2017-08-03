CBB is back and the famous house has been given a surprisingly sophisticated makeover, with plenty of pieces from the Swedish homeware giant

Love it or loathe it, you can’t fail to have noticed that Celebrity Big Brother is back on our screens. And while we’re mildly excited by the roster of housemates – Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding living with Barry from Eastenders is surely a sitcom in the making – it’s the house itself that’s the star in our eyes.

Since the early days of Davina McCall, the interiors have got brasher and brighter with every series. Until now. Gone are the tacky themes and migraine-inducing carpets and in come calming blue walls, comfy neutral sofas and chic French-style beds. The overall effect is classic, muted and – whisper it – really quite tasteful.

What’s more, it’s a look that’s easy enough to recreate at home. That’s because many of the paired back pieces come from Ikea.

This bedroom scheme mixes French country chic with pops of modern colour, with an emerald green carpet fit for celebrity royalty…

…whereas this boudoir has a softer look. We love the brave use of yellow as an accent against soft blush and grey linens.

Buy Now: Gullklocka cushion cover in yellow, £5, Ikea

Buy Now: Moalie throw, £45, Ikea

Buy Now: Vagtistel quilt cover and four pillowcases, £35, Ikea

The famous living room has plump pale-grey sofas where the housemates can cuddle up/conspire against each other come eviction night. The chic copper-frames coffee tables and light fittings add glamour, while burnt orange cushions perk up the otherwise neutral palette.

Buy Now: Vallentuna modular sofa in Ramna light grey, £770, Ikea

Buy Now: Sanela cushion cover in orange, £5, Ikea

Buy Now: Isunda cushion cover in grey, £10, Ikea

Even the bathroom – the site of so much Big Brother drama over the years – has been reinvented as a restful sanctuary. Check out those baskets of fresh towels, soft lighting, rustic wood wall coverings. And do we spy a hair salon back there?

We hope you like your new home celebrities – just promise us you won’t trash the place, will you?

All images courtesy of Channel 5