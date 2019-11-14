The highly anticipated John Lewis Christmas advert 2019 is out – Christmas is ‘officially’ open for business. The Christmas countdown doesn’t really begin until the seasonal adverts fill our screens – this being the most eagerly awaited.

We’ve welcomed the return of Aldi’s Kevin The Carrot. Witnessed the first seasonal ad from IKEA. And watched jumpers dancing courtesy of Marks & Spencer. Now it’s time to see how John Lewis & Partners are topping last year’s epic advert, starring music legend Sir Elton John.

We have no doubt ‘Excitable Edgar’ will instantly win the hearts of the nation.

The new seasonal advert makes its TV debut this Saturday 16th November, on ITV during The X Factor.

You can watch a preview here from 6am… Spoiler alert: Don’t scroll down if you don’t want to know what happens!

John Lewis Christmas advert 2019

This year marks the first ever joint Christmas campaign, from John Lewis & Partners and Waitrose & Partners. The super powers have created an advert that tells the heartwarming story of a little girl and her friendship with an excitable young dragon.

The two minute thirty second advert is set to iconic song ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’ by REO Speedwagon. The 80s power ballad is re-recorded by Dan Smith from the band Bastille, and is a Christmas number one in the making!

The story follows a little girl, Ava, who is eagerly preparing for Christmas. Alongside her is an enthusiastic dragon called Edgar who, unable to contain his excitement for the festivities, finds it increasingly challenging to control his instinct to breathe fire.

As the pair attempt to join in with seasonal activities, Edgar’s ‘excitable’ fire breathing brings about unexpected consequences.

Ice skating’s brought to a end when he accidentally melts the ice rink. A snowman is reduced to a puddle as result. Even dressing the village Christmas tree ends in disaster, once Edgar’s involved.

Fearing he will ruin Christmas, Edgar hides himself away – hankies at the ready everyone! His worried best friend Ava dreams up the ideal gift, to show him how much he’s valued.

Eva presents her friend Edgar with the gift of a delicious Christmas pudding! It’s the perfect gift to ensure he plays a unique role in the spectacular village feast, lighting up Christmas in his own special way.

The Christmas message Edgar sends…

This year’s advert centres around the theme of bringing people together at Christmas time. Through delicious food and thoughtful gifts, simple pleasures showing loved ones how much you care.

‘The magic of friendship and making our loved ones feel special, are some of the most wonderful things about this time of year’ explains Martin George, Partner and Customer Director, Waitrose & Partners. The Christmas pudding in the final scene is not just the showpiece of a spectacular feast which brings all the villagers together. A reminder thoughtful gestures can mean so much.’

‘I’m delighted our two brands have come together for this year’s Christmas campaign, ‘ exclaims Craig Inglis, Partner and Customer Director, John Lewis & Partners.

‘It started from a spark of an idea – a little dragon’s excitement about Christmas. Becoming the story of how someone goes the extra mile for their best friend, to give just the right gift. It’s a funny, heart-warming story that will resonate with our customers as they seek out the perfect gifts for loved ones this Christmas.’

Oh how we love Edgar already – he just might be our favourite yet.