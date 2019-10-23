A few years ago Christmas decorating used to be a case of ‘deck the halls with boughs of holly’ and leave it at that. However, these days you can give the whole house the festive treatment – even with Christmas curtains.

Studio have launched a pair of novelty Christmas curtains that look like Santa Claus’ rotund middle when pulled together.

Never has a pair of curtains been so divisive in the Ideal Home office. One member of the team (me) loved the idea of pulling these jolly red curtains open on Christmas day. Other members of the team were less enthusiastic about Santa’s tummy taking up most of the living room this Christmas.

So we thought we’d let you decide where you stand on these new Christmas curtains. Are they a Christmas crime or a festive treat?

The curtains are made out of polyester and unlined, so will work best in a living room rather than a bedroom.

The eyelet curtains have been made as simple as possible to swap out for your everyday curtains. However, there is no getting around the fact that swapping your curtains just for Christmas is a bit of a faff. But if they bring a smile to your face surely the faff is worth it?

Costing just £19.99 the Christmas curtains are an absolute steal. They are perfect for covering tall windows or french windows, measuring 167cm wide and 182cm in length.

If the website is to be trusted then it seems that I’m not the only person considering giving their windows a jolly update. When I checked the website this morning the website claimed 58 had already added the curtains to their basket in the last day.

It might seem a bit early to be talking about Santa Curtains. Especially, if you haven’t even got round to carving a pumpkin for Halloween yet.

However, since these curtains will take a little more planning to put up than your average Christmas lights, this is a Christmas decoration you’re going to want to get a head start on.

Will you be sprucing up your windows with Christmas curtains?