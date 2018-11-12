It’s back! Here’s how to bag to a real Ikea Christmas tree for just £5
This fantastic festive offer has returned for 2018
Those Scandinavians really know how to do Christmas, and it usually includes a real spruce fir tree. We think that’s the reason why, once again, our favourite Swedish homeware store, are giving all customers a £20 voucher to spend in store when they buy a real £25 tree. Meaning your Ikea Christmas tree costs just £5!
If you are a regular Ikea customer and are sure to be spending £20 in an Ikea store next year anyway, then this works out to be an absolute bargain!
You’ll just need to remember to spend your voucher in store between 14th January and 3rd March next year, as it won’t be valid straight away.
Lats year, Marcos Tejedor, Home Decoration & Outdoor Sales Leader from Ikea UK and Ireland gave us his thoughts on the offer. ‘There is something quite special about a fresh, real Christmas tree,’ he says. ‘The scent of pine needles through the home is one of our favourite Christmas fragrances. It lifts everyone’s sprits during the festive season. And at Ikea, we believe that people shouldn’t have to fork out a small fortune on their tree.’
The Christmas trees are available in store for a month from 22nd November to 24th December. And once again, this year, Ikea has committed to stocking locally sourced Nordman firs (Abies Nordmanniana). Provided you stick with one of the cheaper £25 options, you can make big savings.
Like last year, the Christmas tree offer will be available in all stores and Order and Collection Points, apart from Stratford City Order and Collection Point and Ikea’s Tottenham Court Road Planning Studio. And we again expect Ikea will be supporting local suppliers, with the trees being sourced from around the UK.
Thanks Ikea! We’ll probably be spending our £20 voucher on storage solutions for all the gifts Santa will be bringing us. Well, here’s hoping…