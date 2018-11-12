Those Scandinavians really know how to do Christmas, and it usually includes a real spruce fir tree. We think that’s the reason why, once again, our favourite Swedish homeware store, are giving all customers a £20 voucher to spend in store when they buy a real £25 tree. Meaning your Ikea Christmas tree costs just £5!

If you are a regular Ikea customer and are sure to be spending £20 in an Ikea store next year anyway, then this works out to be an absolute bargain!

Get ready for the big day with all of our Christmas ideas

You’ll just need to remember to spend your voucher in store between 14th January and 3rd March next year, as it won’t be valid straight away.

Lats year, Marcos Tejedor, Home Decoration & Outdoor Sales Leader from Ikea UK and Ireland gave us his thoughts on the offer. ‘There is something quite special about a fresh, real Christmas tree,’ he says. ‘The scent of pine needles through the home is one of our favourite Christmas fragrances. It lifts everyone’s sprits during the festive season. And at Ikea, we believe that people shouldn’t have to fork out a small fortune on their tree.’