Each year we delight in the next ‘BIG’ thing for Christmas trees. Take for instance John Lewis & Partners’ upside down tree circa 2017. Or even more outside the box, the book trees of Christmas’ past. This year the award, so far, for most original design is the wall-mounted B&Q Christmas tree.

With an ultra quirky wall-mountable design, appearing to project out of the wall, this tree is certainly one of the most unique designs you’ll find for Christmas 2019.

Quirky new B&Q Christmas tree

The 3ft pre-lit wall tree comes complete with a metal bracket to affix it safely to the wall. Specially designed to be mounted on a wall, could this be the ideal tree for homes with limited space?

We’re just not sure where we could see this used to best potential. Perhaps by a front door? Or is it best seen above a mantlepiece like the alternative wreath for 2019?!

The wall hanging artificial tree is dressed with 100 LED lights, nestled among the PVC needles. Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, the lights are safe for exterior placement.

The mains-powered lights come with a generous 10m lead cable, for ease.

Buy now: 3ft Wall Mounted Pre-lit artificial Christmas Tree £96, B&Q

Made with wrapped branches for a real tree look, this quirky number simply needs decorations to really bring it to life. Said branches need a quick fluff-up to make sure they look nice and full before adorning with decorations. Just be mindful of which decorations your use, depending if using the tree indoors or outside.

The home improvement specialists claim it’s the ‘perfect addition to an office space or shop and it can even be hung outside.’ If you have such requirements that is.