Even Christmas tree sale bargains are popping up already…we’ll get on that band wagon! Because there’s no better time to make savings than at Christmas, because it’s already an expensive time of year.

The Amazon Prime Day Christmas tree sales alone are enough to have us itching to decorate our homes (must.wait)

We’ve sourced the best bargains during the sale, to ensure your money goes a little further during the festivities this year. From statuesque slim trees to on-trend snowy show trees, there’s one for every home

Amazon Prime Day Christmas tree sale deals

Wayfair Nordic Oslo Green Artificial Christmas Tree with Stand: was £249.99, now £197.99



Tis the season for snow covered trees to shine. The trend for this emotive, wintery artificial tree is proving to be the most popular style. Set the scene of a white Christmas for less with this impressive model, currently on sale with 21 per cent off to make it all the more affordable.

WeRChristmas Scandinavian Blue Spruce Christmas Tree with Pine Cones and Berries, 6Ft: was £60.99, Now £50.99



This handsome looking artificial Christmas tree is based on the Scandinavian blue spruce and even comes complete with pine cones. It’s a stunning tree as is, even before decorating. It’s fuller figure means it offers a dense, bushy look of a real spruce out in the forest. Thanks to it’s hefty coverage it won’t look overloaded no matter how many decorations its dressed with.

WeRChristmas Pre Lit Deluxe Pine Christmas Tree with 250 White LED Lights, 6Ft: was £99.99, now £76.99



Christmas 2020 is all about the snowy white tree, as the nation dreams of a white Christmas in a different sense. This deluxe white pine is an ideal alternative to a standard green tree and looks stunning when decorated – particularly in rich navy and gold decorations.

WeRChristmas Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree with 180 LED Lights, 6.5 Ft: was £79.99, Now £51.99 (35% off)



Slim trees are the ideal solution for smaller living, or even as second trees that might live in another room – to spread the joy further throughout the house.

WeRChristmas Pre-Lit LED Pop Up Christmas Tree: was £75.48, Now £60.99



If you’re looking for an alternative tree, this is a great choice. The simple multi-coloured pop up Christmas tree is a quick and easy way to decorate your house with a different style to that of a traditional tree. The waterfall effect

of LED lights has eight multi-function settings, to offer a variety of light options. It’s suitable for outdoors, supplied with mains voltage plug.

WeRChristmas Pre-Lit Spruce Multi-Function Christmas Tree with 200 LED Lights: was £79.23, now £63.99 (19% off



This dense faux fir tree is ideal for those who are traditional at heart. This faux model boats a tip count of 556 ensuring a full, realistic looking effect to that of a real tree.

This impressive tree come with 200 warm white LED lights, which can be altered with up to eight different light settings, thanks to the multi-function controller.

Get set now, there are only 72 days until Christmas Day!