John Lewis has broken with tradition with this bold autumnal twist on the classic Christmas tree

This year, John Lewis’ Christmas offering is in many ways far from traditional. Even though the essentials are still there, the retailer hasn’t shied away from choices that are quite out there - be it an air fryer Christmas decoration or a John Lewis copper Christmas tree.

That’s right, John Lewis is going rogue and somewhat autumnal with its latest artificial Christmas tree release, which we got a peak of when the John Lewis Christmas shop was first launched last month. With the online Christmas shop opening, the store also announced its six decorative themes, many of which skewed away from tradition, including the John Lewis Christmas Cottage Unlit Christmas Tree.

John Lewis copper Christmas tree

Surprisingly enough, this glamorous design that glistens in the light comes cheaper than some of its greener counterparts. Priced at £229, the tree stands 7 feet tall, same as most of the other trees in John Lewis’ collection, and it comes with its own black metal stand.

We're very into this rusty colour that’s giving autumnal vibes. It makes the decorations pop even more, especially those coloured in red, blue, purple or green, John Lewis says, and we agree.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Some pieces from the Christmas Cottage theme, like the 12 plates of Christmas inspired by the brand's archives, are steeped in tradition. However, the metallic copper tree at the heart of the collection is a big break from tradition.

It takes autumn and cottage interiors as its colour reference point for the new Christmas tree idea, and we're seriously into this cosy Christmas tree trend. If we're being honest living in the UK, the chances of a white Christmas a small, making cooper and rust coloured decorations far more in keeping with the trees and fauna outside our windows.

We're also a little smitten by the accompanying mantle-piece idea that is adorned in rustic toadstools, jumping on the mushroom trend we've seen growing this year.

John Lewis Christmas Cottage Unlit Christmas Tree £229 at John Lewis

'For the first time, we have introduced a copper-toned tree and a vibrant blue tree to our selection,' reveals Lisa Cherry, Christmas buyer at John Lewis. We've seen other coloured trees from pink at Cox & Cox to multi-coloured at George Home at Asda, springing up over the last few years and it looks like the coloured tree trend is only growing.

If an autumnal copper tree isn't your thing, you can jump into the future with the John Lewis blue Christmas tree. It was been designed much like the copper tree to pop against disco ball decoration and glittering silver spaceships.

Would you consider breaking with your traditional green Christmas tree this year?